BMW hasn’t made a supercar since the early 1980s but an M4 can play in the big leagues without breaking a sweat. The new Competition Sport version can do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 11.1 seconds. However, an acceleration test shows that the second-generation M4 CS is much quicker than what the manufacturer claims.

The M4 CS (G82) traveled to France at the Lurcy-Lévis track for a few hard launches. It reached 62 mph in 3.1 seconds, slashing 0.3s from the official time. It only needed 10.4 seconds to hit 124 mph, down by 0.7s compared to what BMW advertises. On the circuit’s FIA-homologated straight, the meanest all-wheel-drive M4 completed the standing kilometer (0.6 miles) in 20.2 seconds.

The 1.5-meter straight wasn’t long enough for the M4 CS to reach its claimed top speed of 188 mph (302 km/h) but it did get to 162 mph (260 km/h). To extract the full potential, the driver kept the car in all-wheel-drive mode and activated launch control. This is one of the quickest-accelerating BMWs ever made but an M5 CS would still beat it.

It seems unlikely BMW will ever launch a pure ICE car quicker than the ones we mentioned. A fully electric M3 has already been confirmed and should dip below the 3.0-second mark given the instant response of the electric motors. It’s expected to arrive in 2027 or 2028 on the Neue Klasse platform. Traditionalists should know M has pledged to keep the inline-six and V8 at least until the end of the decade, so not all is lost.

We have it on good authority that there will be another gas M3. However, we recently learned that the “G84” might not be offered with a manual gearbox. As for the M4, a next-gen car with a combustion engine is allegedly not on the agenda. In fact, the whole 4 Series lineup could be gone after the current generation runs its course.

If you’re not willing to switch to electric just yet, you still need to hurry to buy an M4 CS. That’s because BMW is only making 1,700 units for the whole world.

Source: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube