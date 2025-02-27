BMW will roll out at least eight Neue Klasse models by 2028. The second-gen iX3 leads the way, with series production starting late this year at the Debrecen plant. Pre-production at the all-new Hungarian factory already started back in November 2024. Near the end of 2025, the i3 sedan will also enter pre-series in Germany, ahead of a market launch in 2026.

The first electric sedans will be completed at the BMW Group Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ) pilot plant. Employees from the Munich factory will be there to support the project and ensure its smooth completion. Additionally, experienced workers from the Munich site will collaborate with their colleagues from the Debrecen site.

We’re reminded that the German factory will only make electric vehicles starting in 2027. It effectively means the 3 Series won’t be built there anymore. As previously reported, the “G20” will be replaced by the “G50,” which will allegedly be made in Dingolfing. The current model will be discontinued in October 2026, with the 3 Series Touring “G21” to be retired in February 2027. The new “G50” has a rumored start of production in November 2026, with a wagon likely to follow shortly.

Speaking of long-roof models, BMW is said to be planning an i3 Touring as well. Logic tells us that one, too, would be made in Munich. We’ve heard that the electric sedan carries the “NA0” internal codename, while the wagon is “NA1.” The crossover we mentioned in the beginning is “NA5” and is likely to spawn a sleeker iX4 as the “NA7.” All these Neue Klasse models are widely believed to receive full-fat M versions. In fact, BMW has already confirmed an electric M3 is on the way.

Aside from the Debrecen and Munich factories, Neue Klasse production will also occur in China starting in 2026. The San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico will make the NK-based iX3 from 2027. Although BMW has promised at least six EVs from the Spartanburg site by 2030, it hasn’t clarified whether any these will be part of the Neue Klasse lineup. Three will be on the CLAR architecture: iX5, iX6, and iX7. The first EV made in Spartanburg is coming in 2026.

