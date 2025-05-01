Spending time behind the wheel of the all-new 2025 BMW M5 (G90) is a deeply layered experience—one that combines hybrid performance, executive comfort, and BMW’s ongoing pursuit of technological innovation. But no car is perfect, not even an M5 that now pushes 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. After driving it extensively around Chicago, here’s a candid breakdown of what truly impresses me—and what still needs fine-tuning.

5 Things I Like About the New BMW M5

1. EV Driving Actually Works for Me

I understand why many enthusiasts cringe at the idea of an electric M car. But after owning four BMW i3s and now an i4, electric driving has become second nature. In fact, for my 30-mile roundtrip commute in stop-and-go Chicago traffic, the M5’s electric mode is a game changer. It gives me the comfort of zero emissions without losing the essence of an M car. And when I want the full V8 experience? It’s always there. Even though BMW advertises a range of 33 miles, I managed yesterday to beat that estimate by at least 20% for a total electric range of 40 miles.

2. Luxury, Meet Performance

This isn’t just an M5—it’s bordering on a mini M7. With a plush interior, capable driver assistance systems, and features like automatic lane change, hands-free driving, and extremely comfortable seats, the G90 M5 is one of the most relaxed M car I’ve ever daily driven. It’s genuinely easy to live with and commute, especially in the typical stop-and-go Chicago traffic.

3. Surprisingly Refined Ride

The M5 uses a similar steel suspension setup to the BMW XM, but it rides far better. Likely due to its smaller wheels and a more comfort-oriented tune, the suspension feels composed and well-damped even on rough city roads. It strikes a better balance between sportiness and comfort than the larger, stiffer XM.

4. Quiet as a Whisper

This might be one of the quietest cabins BMW has ever made. I measured 69 dB at 70 mph in hybrid mode and an impressively low 59 dB in pure EV driving. That kind of noise isolation, especially in an M car, makes a big difference on longer drives or during your daily grind through traffic.

5. Bold, Boxy, and Unapologetic

Say what you will about the design, but this new M5 gets attention. I’ve lost count of how many thumbs-up I’ve gotten or people stopping to ask about the car. The sharp lines and aggressive proportions give it a unique presence—far from boring, and definitely a head-turner. Could have featured a more cohesive design and a less-in-your-face styling? Sure, but then again, I complained a lot about the F10 M5 being too safe.

5 Things I Don’t Like About the New BMW M5

1. The Weight Is Real

It’s a heavy car—full stop (5,390 pounds). And while that’s expected given the hybrid tech, battery pack and V8 under the hood, you feel the mass more than you’d like, not just during aggressive cornering but even under normal braking. You have to recalibrate your driving, especially in stop-and-go traffic or when doing some emergency braking.

2. Missing a Few Luxury Touches

At this price point, things like soft-close doors or comfort access on the rear doors should be standard. It’s a flagship M car, yet it lacks some of the finer convenience features found in lower priced BMWs, which feels like a missed opportunity.

3. Plastic Quality Is Dubious

The piano black trim in the cabin looks sharp out of the box, but it quickly becomes a magnet for fingerprints and micro scratches. It cheapens an otherwise upscale interior and makes you second-guess every touch. I wish the entire auto industry moves away from piano black, inside and out.

4. Driving Mode Transitions Aren’t Seamless

While smoother than in the XM, the switch from EV to combustion mode still isn’t perfect. There’s a split-second hesitation and a subtle jolt as the V8 kicks in. It’s not jarring, but it does take away from the otherwise polished driving experience.

5. Slow Charging (Unless You Got The Latest Upgrade)

My long-term M5 press car came with the standard 7.4 kW onboard charger, and honestly, it’s too slow. A 0 to 100% top-up took over three hours at a public station. Yes, most people will charge overnight or use the engine to replenish on the go, but the newer 11 kW upgrade makes a difference—and should have been standard from the start. Initially, BMW said that a full recharge would take 3 hours and 15 minutes but now that time has been reduced by an hour. The EV experts would argue though that the difference between 7.6KW vs 11KW with an 18 KWh pack is negligible.