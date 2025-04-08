BMW USA has announced a wave of updates for its 5 Series and M5 family of vehicles, enhancing everything from charging capabilities and tire repair solutions to interior customization and electric range. These updates, effective from March 2025 production, reflect BMW’s ongoing commitment to blending luxury, innovation, and practicality across its flagship midsize lineup.

Faster Charging for Plug-In Hybrids

Among the most significant improvements is an upgrade to the AC charging rate for BMW’s plug-in hybrid models. The BMW 550e xDrive, BMW X5 xDrive50e, and the BMW M5 now support charging speeds of up to 11 kW, a notable increase from the previous 7.4 kW.

This boost allows for substantially faster recharge times, particularly when using home or workplace AC charging setups, making it easier for drivers to maintain electric driving and reduce reliance on gasoline in daily use.

Seal & Drive Tire Kit

A standout innovation is BMW’s new Seal & Drive Tire Kit, now included as standard equipment on all 5 Series models starting March 2025. Designed to keep drivers moving even in the event of a tire puncture, the kit features a one-piece system that magnetically attaches to the wheel hub.

Using an integrated compressor, it fills the damaged tire with both air and sealant. Once 20 psi or more is achieved, the vehicle can continue traveling—up to 120 miles at speeds up to 50 mph—with the device still securely mounted. This offers a reassuring layer of mobility for drivers in remote areas or adverse weather conditions where immediate tire replacement may not be possible.

New Colors, Materials, and Digital Touches

BMW is also expanding the visual and tactile personalization options for the 5 Series and M5.

New Exterior and Interior Colors:

Frozen Portimao Blue metallic joins the exterior color palette for the full 5 Series lineup.

Two fresh Merino leather combinations debut:

Dark Violet/Atlas Grey

Taupe/Atlas Grey

For the BMW M5, two additional exclusive leather options become available:

Dark Violet/Black Merino

Taupe/Deep Lagoon Merino

These new leather materials are paired with refined switchgear, now finished in high-gloss black. The previous switchgear was made of a cheaper matte plastic material. The high-gloss black has its own drawbacks – easier to scratch and showing lots of fingerprints – but it’s superior in quality.

i5 Range Gets a Boost

BMW’s all-electric i5 models—eDrive40 and xDrive40—receive drivetrain optimizations that reduce energy consumption and increase driving range. BMW won’t say which updates were implemented but we’re guessing they are similar to those in the new iX: new carbide inverters and bearings, tires rated A for rolling resistance, for example.