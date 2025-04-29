BMW of North America has issued a voluntary safety recall for a small batch of its 2025 X3 xDrive30 models after discovering potential damage to the front brake discs. The recall affects just 26 vehicles, all manufactured on February 19, 2025, and stems from damage likely sustained during the supply chain transport process.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the front brake discs on these vehicles may exhibit “heavy marks or cuts to the disc surface.” This damage, BMW warns, could compromise braking performance and increase the risk of a crash if left unaddressed.

First Signs Detected During Routine Inspection

The issue first came to light on February 20, 2025, when BMW personnel conducting a routine quality inspection noticed an acoustic abnormality in the braking system of a newly assembled X3. Initially believed to be an isolated incident, a similar report from a BMW dealership on March 24 prompted a deeper investigation. Working alongside its supplier ZF Foxconn Chassis Modules, BMW traced the root cause to physical damage incurred during transport—rather than any manufacturing defect.

Although BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue, the company is acting out of an abundance of caution. The recall campaign will involve replacing both the front brake discs and brake pads on affected vehicles, free of charge. The replacement components are listed under part number 8831512-01.

Owners who already had their vehicles inspected or repaired for this issue under the BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty are not eligible for reimbursement, as the remedy would have been covered by the warranty at the time of service.

Owner and Dealer Notification Timeline

BMW began notifying its dealer network of the recall on April 16, 2025. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out by First Class mail starting June 6, 2025. These letters will contain instructions on how to schedule a service appointment with an authorized BMW center.

As with all recalls, BMW encourages owners to take action promptly to ensure vehicle safety. Concerned drivers can also check their VIN for open recalls using BMW’s official recall lookup tool or contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417 for more information.

Last month, BMW of North America also recalled certain 2025 BMW X3 models after discovering a potential defect with the rear brake hoses that could compromise braking performance and safety systems. The recall affected 192 vehicles, specifically the 2025 X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive variants, produced over a two-day span between February 6 and February 7, 2025, at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.