I traveled to South Carolina, home of BMW’s Spartanburg plant, to sample the 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, one of brand’s most popular crossovers worldwide. Known for its versatility, the X3 lineup has always struck a balance between practicality, performance, and refinement. For the 2025 model year, BMW has updated the design, enhanced the powertrain, and introduced new technology to keep the X3 competitive in its class.

As Large as the First BMW X5 (E53)

It all starts with the size. The 2025 X3 is larger than its predecessor, with a length of 187.2 inches and a width of 75.6 inches, making it bigger than the first-generation E53 X5. This increase in size translates to more practical cargo space. The rear overhang has been extended, contributing to a 10 percent boost in storage capacity. With the rear seats up, the X3 offers 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and folding the seats down expands that to 67.1 cubic feet.

New Design Language

Of course, the G45 BMW X3 also brings forward a brand-new design language which has been, as expected, a bit controversial. While the more powerful and funner brother X3 M50 gets a pass, thanks to its more traditional kidney grille design, the based X3 models do not. In these variants, the kidney grille has been reimagined with vertical and diagonal slats, creating a very unique appearance. Some would call this an acquired taste. Love it or hate, that front-end is bold!

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive Good Great interior and cargo space

Efficient and reliable engine

Good driving dynamics Bad The interior quality could be a lot better

Can't open the sunroof

Questionable kidney grille design

There is also a new set of double LED headlights and smoothed body lines add elegance (BMW calls it a monolithic design), while the redesigned taillights, featuring a distinctive “X” motif, give the rear an upscale look. Overall, the updated design feels cohesive and polished, showcasing BMW’s knack for blending athleticism and refinement.

Inside, the X3 embraces modernity with a redesigned cabin that prioritizes space, technology, and comfort. The full-length Sky Lounge panoramic roof, with its fixed-glass panel and retractable opaque screen, bathes the interior in natural light, creating an airy and spacious feel.

Central to the cabin is the curved display, which combines a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Powered by BMW’s iDrive 9, based on the Android Open Source Project, the system is intuitive and responsive. Do I love the lack of physical buttons? No! But thankfully, BMW has retained the iDrive controller, which remains my favorite for its tactile functionality.

Now, onto some less appealing aspects. Many customers and critics have voiced concerns over the limited use of high-end materials, the lack of rear ambient lighting, and the absence of a retractable moonroof. While the cabin initially appears upscale, a closer inspection reveals an overreliance on plastic elements that undermine its otherwise premium aesthetic. The piano black finish, prominently used on high-touch areas like the door handles and center console, adds to the issue by easily collecting fingerprints and scratches. It’s undeniably striking when brand-new, but over time, it leaves you questioning its practicality.

The door design incorporates an illuminated interaction bar with haptic buttons for vent controls and memory seats—a sleek and futuristic feature. However, it begs the question: why complicate a simple task that traditional, tactile buttons already perform so well?

Could the interior be improved? Without a doubt. Hopefully, BMW takes the feedback constructively and considers addressing these issues in future updates—especially given that the X3 long-wheelbase version in China seems to feature higher-quality materials and finishes.

The B48 Workhorse Engine

Under the hood, the X3 30 xDrive is powered by the B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that has been significantly updated. Producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the engine offers smooth and linear power delivery. The 0-60 mph acceleration comes in six seconds.

The addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system ensures lag-free acceleration by providing a small burst of torque at low revs, while also smoothing out gear changes from the eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine now employs the Miller combustion cycle, which optimizes efficiency by keeping the intake valves open longer during the compression stroke. This, combined with upgrades to the turbocharger, intercooler, and ignition system, results in an impressive 29 mpg combined—an improvement of 5 mpg over the previous model.

Behind the wheel, the X3 30 xDrive feels composed and predictable, delivering the precise handling expected from a BMW. The steering is decently-weighted and responsive, granted in the Sport or Sport Plus settings. The 19-inch wheels enhance grip and stability, ensuring the car remains planted even during spirited driving. The suspension, though firm, is well-damped, keeping body roll in check and providing a smooth ride over uneven surfaces. While the M Sport Suspension lacks the adjustability of the adaptive dampers in the M50 model, it still delivers a balanced ride that’s enjoyable for daily driving. Of course, I do wish an adaptive suspension was available for the entry-level X3 models as well, but I understand the necessity of keeping that exclusive to the more expensive model.

One area where the X3 30 falls slightly short is engine noise. While the engine is smooth and refined at moderate speeds, it’s not the most exciting powerplant under hard acceleration. Luckily, or unluckily, BMW pipes an artificial engine note through the speakers. Of course, you can turn it off, if needed.

Should I Buy One?

Despite the aforementioned annoyances, the 2025 BWM X3 30 xDrive excels in offering a comfortable, predictable, and good daily driving experience. The suspension tuning ensures a composed ride, and the predictable throttle and steering responses make the car easy to maneuver. It’s a practical, versatile SUV that doesn’t compromise a lot on the driving dynamics BMW is known for. Naturally, it’s not as engaging or fun as the X3 M50, but as an entry-level X3 crossover, it ticks all the right boxes.

It’s an ideal choice for buyers seeking a luxurious, spacious, and capable daily driver, delivering a well-rounded package that’s hard to beat in the compact luxury SUV segment. In the U.S., the 2025 BMW X3 xDrive30 starts at $49,500.