BMW of North America has issued a recall for certain 2025 BMW X3 models after discovering a potential defect with the rear brake hoses that could compromise braking performance and safety systems. The recall affects 192 vehicles, specifically the 2025 X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive variants, produced over a two-day span between February 6 and February 7, 2025, at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

According to documents filed with federal regulators, the affected utility vehicles were fitted with rear brake hoses (part number 8832138) that may not have been properly crimped during assembly. The supplier of the part, HWASEUNG TR Otomotiv, is working with BMW to resolve the issue. Improper crimping could result in brake fluid leakage, which may lead to a loss of rear brake function, as well as failure of the vehicle’s Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

BMW engineers identified the issue during a routine brake test on February 7, 2025. A leak was observed in the rear brake circuit, and further analysis confirmed that one of the hoses had separated from its fitting. Additional vehicles underwent testing, which revealed similar problems. This led to an immediate vehicle hold and further internal investigation.

To mitigate the risk in the event of a brake fluid leak, BMW has programmed the affected vehicles to automatically engage the electronic parking brake on the rear axle. This system is designed to help slow and ultimately stop the vehicle. If a leak occurs, a warning message and symbol will be illuminated on the instrument cluster to alert the driver of the potential failure.

Fortunately, no accidents, injuries, or customer complaints related to the issue have been reported to either BMW or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

BMW dealers were informed of the recall on March 12, 2025, and are prepared to replace the faulty rear brake hoses free of charge. Affected owners will begin receiving notification letters by mail starting May 2, 2025. Customers can verify whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by entering their 17-character VIN on BMW’s official consumer website.

For more information, concerned owners may contact BMW Customer Service at 800-525-7417.