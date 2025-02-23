The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe returns in a fresh photoshoot, this time showcasing a vibrant Miami Blue finish. Previously, the sporty four-door coupe made appearances in bold shades like Fire Red and Speed Yellow. Now, the spotlight shifts to one of BMW’s striking colors, captured in a stunning setting in Barcelona. The latest 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe exemplifies the broad spectrum of available hues.

Lots of Color Options

While BMW’s standard configurator offers a glimpse into color options, those willing to pay extra for an Individual finish can unlock an even more diverse palette. In Germany, the 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in four special shades: Frozen Pure Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue, Tanzanite Blue, and Storm Bay. However, the customization options extend well beyond these. Enthusiasts can opt for daring choices such as Mint Green, Shakir Orange, or even matte finishes like Purple, Preciosa Red, and Tampa Bay Green. Lesser-known selections like Barcelona Blue and Tourmaline Violet add further variety, but this is just scratching the surface of BMW’s extensive catalog.

Two Different Power Outputs

In terms of performance, the new M235 Gran Coupe drops the “i” from its name but retains the same powertrain. Since this particular model is built for the European market, it features a slightly detuned version of BMW’s B48 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. While models outside the EU enjoy the full 312 horsepower, this version delivers 296 hp due to emissions regulations. Torque remains unchanged at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission—standard across all variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Step inside, and you’ll find newly designed M Sport seats with integrated headrests and an illuminated M logo. Unlike its predecessor, which featured an iDrive rotary controller and a more traditional button layout, the latest model follows the industry trend of integrating most functions into a touchscreen interface. While modern, some purists may long for the physical controls of the previous generation.

The M235 in Miami Blue rides on stylish 19-inch M Forged Multi-Spoke Orbit Grey 1085M wheels wrapped in high-performance tires. The gray brake calipers hint at an optional upgrade—BMW’s M Compound brakes, available exclusively on the M235.

Production of the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe started a few months ago at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany, with market availability beginning in March. In the U.S., the M235 Gran Coupe xDrive starts at $49,500 MSRP.