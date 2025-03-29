It’s another day, another epic matchup. Today, Carwow’s Mat Watson strapped himself into the all-new Porsche 911 GTS, ready to take on one of Bavaria’s finest—the BMW M4 CS. Both cars pack serious firepower, but there can only be one winner in a drag race. So which one is it?

Let’s break it down first, starting with the Porsche. Under the rear deck, there’s a 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-six producing a meaty 541 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque. As always, power hits the road through all four wheels via Porsche’s slick 8-speed automatic gearbox. The key to the Porsche’s rapid launches? That iconic rear-engine setup. With the motor hanging out back, the 911 digs its rear tires into the tarmac for unbeatable traction off the line. It tips the scales at a relatively trim 1,645 kg—but at £139,100 new, it’s definitely the pricier option.

Now, lining up next to it is BMW’s sharp-edged M4 CS. Sporting the S58 3-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six, the Bimmer edges slightly ahead in sheer power output, making 550 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. Like the Porsche, the M4 sends all that power through an 8-speed auto gearbox to all four wheels, but it does have to contend with an extra 115 kg, weighing in at 1,760 kg. On the plus side, your bank balance takes less of a hit at around £117,100.

So, it’s evenly matched: the BMW brings a bit more horsepower and torque to the table, but the lighter Porsche counters with better traction and a rear-engine layout made for rapid launches. Which car takes the victory? There’s only one real way to find out.