Front-wheel drive might work today for most small BMWs, but when it came to the spirited 1 Series Coupe, it was a nonstarter. The original E82 two-door coupe, along with its convertible sibling, the E88, was defined by the old-school thrills of rear-wheel drive. This setup made the car an outlier in its segment, offering driving dynamics that harkened back to BMW’s roots. At the top of the range was the firecracker 1 Series M Coupe, a car that we personally cherish, and own. The limited-run marvel (6,309 units) packed 335 horsepower from the N54 TwinTurbo into its compact frame. Known affectionately as the 1M, it became an instant cult classic, selling double the expected numbers and leaving enthusiasts clamoring for more.

Naturally, replacing the 1M and its rear-wheel-drive ethos posed a unique challenge for BMW. Around the middle of the previous decade, BMW was planning on pivoting the 1 Series range to a front-wheel drive family of cars, a move driven mostly by cost efficiency. But for two (former) key executives—Klaus Fröhlich, Board Member for Research, and Ian Robertson, Board Member for Sales and Marketing—such a departure for the 1 Series Coupe’s successor was unthinkable. This wasn’t just another small car; it was a halo model for BMW’s performance credentials and an entry point for future M car owners.

The Case for a Rear-Wheel-Drive Rebel

“The old 2002 was really cool—the peak of BMW-ness in some ways,” Robertson reflects in the Steve Saxty’s “BMW by Design” books summing up the inspiration behind what he and Fröhlich wanted to achieve. The 2002 Turbo, launched in 1973, had been a raw and quirky sports car that no other brand, except perhaps Alfa Romeo, dared to build at the time. It represented everything BMW stood for: bold performance, compact proportions, and rear-wheel-drive thrills. The pair envisioned a modern interpretation of that formula.

For the new car to be a true BMW M product, it needed a six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, no compromises. Some within BMW suggested all-wheel drive (funny enough this is coming in 2026) or even front-wheel drive, citing the broader platform strategy. But Fröhlich and Robertson were adamant: a front-wheel-drive M car was sacrilege, and anything less than a six-cylinder motor wouldn’t carry the legacy forward. They pushed hard, eventually gaining approval for a car that would become the F87 M2, built on a cut-down version of the 3 Series platform, much like the 2002 was derived from the Neue Klasse architecture.

A Cut-Down M4 and a Bargain Halo

Saxys tells in his books that BMW’s engineers borrowed liberally from the F80 M3 and F82 M4, giving the M2 a reinforced chassis, uprated suspension, and a performance-oriented rear axle. The result was a car that felt every bit as engaging as its larger siblings but in a tighter, nimbler package. Initially, there was no M engine for it, just like the 1M’s. So the M brand went to the next best thing they had: the 3.0 liter six-cylinder N55 TwinScroll engine. It made 365 horsepower and was offered with a DCT and a six-speed manual.

The F87 M2 Competition model came two years later in 2018 featuring under the hood the turbocharged S55 inline-six engine, detuned from its application in the F80 M3 and F82 M4. It now made 405 horsepower. For purists, this F87 M2 Competition was the car to have. The M2 Competition would now serve as the pinnacle of the 2 Series lineup, with its performance credentials filtering down to the more attainable four-or-six cylinder models, and it would lure in younger buyers who dreamed of one day owning an M3 or M4.

A Small Car with Big Influence

While the F87 M2’s primary mission was to serve as a spiritual successor to the 1M and 2002 Turbo, it also had a broader impact on BMW’s lineup. Its development paved the way for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the small four-door sedan (now in its second generation) aimed squarely at the Mercedes CLA-Class. Yet, there is one dream that remain unrealized: the 2002 Turbo Hommage. BMW planned on build this beautiful 2002 with F87 M2 influences, but the short timeline between model changes put the dream on a shelf somewhere in Munich.

Instead, the F87 M2 laid the foundation for the G87 M2, a car that elevates performance to new heights while sparking even greater debate with its polarizing design.