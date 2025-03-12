It’s not every day that you see a BMW prototype with a targa roof carving through the snow, but the Skytop isn’t your everyday BMW. Spotted in Austria this past week, the camouflaged grand tourer was undergoing cold-weather testing—a final test before the first deliveries roll out later this year.

Originally revealed as the Concept Skytop at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW has promised that the production model will remain almost identical to the show car. That’s no small feat, considering how concept cars often undergo significant changes before hitting the road. Last year, Tobias Mühlbauer, the Skytop’s product manager, confirmed that only minor refinements were made to improve the driving experience and usability. Everything from the headlights to the upholstery is being individually crafted, a level of attention reserved for BMW’s rarest models.

Under the Skin: The Most Powerful V8 BMW Has Ever Built?

Powering the Skytop is BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, delivering 617 horsepower. That’s a serious amount of grunt, though it falls just short of the 627-hp M5 CS—a technicality BMW would probably prefer to gloss over. Paired with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive, it rockets to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just over 3.3 seconds.

Design Inspired by BMW Icons

Blending BMW’s rich design heritage with modern performance, the Skytop echoes legendary models like the BMW Z8 and classic sharknose designs. Its two-piece removable roof panels neatly stack on top of each other in the trunk, ensuring easy one-person operation. A key highlight is its leather-wrapped rollover bar, reinforcing the car’s high-end craftsmanship—though owners might want to think twice before driving it in the rain.

When we spoke to BMW design chief, Adrian Van Hooydonk, emphasized that the production Skytop will be virtually unchanged from the concept. The only modifications include the addition of parking sensors for improved usability. The car’s striking muted silver exterior finish, created by a master painter at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, will carry over unchanged. The taillight signature, featuring a thin LED strip, and the razor-thin headlights, which Van Hooydonk calls the slimmest ever seen on a BMW production vehicle, will also remain intact.

A Production Process Fit for a Special Machine

Like the BMW 3.0 CSL, the Skytop won’t be assembled on a conventional production line. Instead, BMW is adopting a bespoke manufacturing approach, ensuring meticulous attention to every handcrafted detail. This is necessary given its high level of customization and limited volume.

A €500,000 Collectible—Already Sold Out

With only 50 units set for production, exclusivity was always a given. Unsurprisingly, every single Skytop has been sold out at a staggering €500,000 ($540,000 USD) price tag. Deliveries are expected before the end of 2025, marking one of the most prestigious and rare BMW creations in recent history.

[Photos and Videos: @iliaswauters]