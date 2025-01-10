In an exclusive interview, BMW’s Head of Design, Adrian Van Hooydonk, shares a fascinating look into the future of the BMW brand at CES 2025. With BMW set to debut its highly anticipated Neue Klasse vehicles later this year, Van Hooydonk didn’t hold back on what fans can expect—from the revolutionary iDrive X to bold design choices, supercars and coachbuilt cars, and much more.

Neue Klasse: A Game-Changer for BMW

“Neue Klasse is skipping an entire vehicle generation,” Van Hooydonk revealed, highlighting the lineup’s groundbreaking advances in electric drive systems, vehicle intelligence, and digital connectivity. At the heart of this transformation is the Panoramic Vision display, a next-gen interface that seamlessly blends BMW’s focus on driving with the demands of a connected, digital lifestyle. “This isn’t just an update; it’s a reinvention,” he added, describing the Neue Klasse as one of the most significant leaps in BMW’s history.

Redefining Iconic Design

One of the most exciting changes? BMW’s decision to replace traditional chrome accents with light. The iconic kidney grille and double headlamps are evolving into illuminated elements that not only look futuristic but also house advanced sensors for autonomous driving.

Van Hooydonk assured fans that while the brand is embracing modernity, it’s staying true to its roots. “BMWs will always look dynamic—even standing still,” he said, emphasizing that the brand’s signature long hoods and short overhangs aren’t going anywhere, even in an electric era.

Electric Meets Emotion

When asked about balancing electric and traditional designs, Van Hooydonk made it clear: the distinction will be subtle. “We don’t want our ICE and EV vehicles to look like they belong to different worlds,” he explained, noting that both will reflect BMW’s core values of performance, emotion, and timeless design.

Looking Ahead

The interview wasn’t just about the Neue Klasse. Van Hooydonk touched on BMW’s coach-built projects (yes, the Touring Coupe and Skytop), ALPINA’s unique role within the lineup, and how AI is starting to play a part in BMW’s design process. He also talked about the canceled BMW i16 supercar—an idea that’s been in and out of the spotlight for years.

“I won’t stop dreaming about it,” he admitted, fueling speculation among fans.

Catch the Full Interview

Want to hear more about BMW’s bold plans for the future? Watch the full interview with Adrian Van Hooydonk here: