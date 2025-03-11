European sales charts seem to show that diesels in passenger cars are on their way out. Less than 10% of all new cars bought on the continent last year drank from the black pump, which is down from over 50% ten years ago. As a born and raised European, I have a fondness for turbocharged oil burners, so I have mixed feelings about this, and there are still some fantastic diesels out there. One of them lies under the hood of the latest BMW 740d.

If you’re reading this on the other side of the Atlantic, you’re probably thinking a diesel in a large flagship sedan is a fallacy. However, we’ve been buying diesel luxo barges for decades, and we still love them here. The 740d, based on the G70, is just the latest in a long line of 7 Series diesels, and even in 2025, I think it still makes sense. Let me explain.

Diesel Power

The engine that powers the G70 diesel is the B57 3-liter straight six, which in this 40d application makes 296 hp (300 PS) and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) of torque. Its muscular feel and smoothness is enhanced by the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which integrates a small electric motor that provides extra torque, smoother engine startups and enhanced efficiency.

BMW has lowered the output of the 740d variant compared to the previous generation, the G11, which made 335 hp (340 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Because it was also around 496 pounds (225 kg) lighter, it’s no surprise that it could sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5 seconds, or eight-tenths quicker than the G70. I’ve never driven a G11 740d mild hybrid, but it must feel quite a bit quicker.

2025 BMW 740d Good ffortless Torque & Efficiency

Outstanding Ride Comfort

High-Tech Luxury Interior Bad Heavy & Slower Than Its Predecessor

Divisive Exterior Design

Limited Availability & Diesel Phase-Out

The character of the BMW six-cylinder diesel is the same, though. While the power and torque figures may not seem particularly impressive by today’s standards, the 740d feels eager and powerful out on the road, and when you punch it, it has more than adequate pace either from a standstill or a rolling start.

The noise you hear inside the cabin is pleasant and luxurious, nothing like the industrial farm equipment that runs on the same fuel. Having a diesel under the hood doesn’t make the G70 any less luxurious than any other powertrain configuration, and it also has the advantage of low fuel consumption.

Great Fuel Consumption

BMW quotes the 740d, which gets xDrive all-wheel drive as standard, at between 38.5 and 34.6 mpg (6.1 and 6.8 l/100km), which is remarkable for such a big barge. During my drive, I achieved an average of 29.8 mph (7.9 l/100km) driving mostly in town. That’s similar to what my 2010 320d with a manual gets in the same conditions, so the fact that this is a much bigger vehicle with a bigger engine with two more cylinders is impressive.

Having previously driven two i7s and a 750e, I can say I’ve experienced the G70 with other engines, and, while this may come as a shock to you, the 740d would be my pick with its blend of torque, efficiency and effortlessness. I also really like the way it sounds and the low-revving nature of diesels, which lends any car a more relaxed character and lots of delightful low-down pulling power.

Supremely Comfortable

The rest of the G70 package I’m quite familiar with and am a fan of. Because BMW no longer offers short and stretched versions of the 7 Series, the standard model rides on a 126.6-inch (3.215-meter) wheelbase, which is almost six inches longer than in the G11. This not only makes the interior feel more roomy, but it also improves ride comfort, and with the standard rear-wheel steering system, it feels agile and not as daunting as you might think when maneuvering in tight spaces.

Combine this semi-extended wheelbase with standard air suspension and you get a car with a truly outstanding ride. While in previous 7 Series generations, you could argue the BMW had a slightly firmer and harsher ride than its main rival the Mercedes S-Class, it’s no longer the case with the G70.

In fact, this may have been reversed with the W223 S-Class being the sportier and more hunkered-down feeling of the two. The G70 is about as sporty to drive as one of BMW’s SUVs, which is partly a byproduct of the vehicle being noticeably taller than any previous generation of the model, but also the general size and heft of the vehicle.

Riding around in a G70 doesn’t feel too dissimilar to being inside a Rolls-Royce. You sit up high, the cabin is fantastically assembled and it does a phenomenal job of isolating you from the outside world and with fully automatic doors that open or close at the touch of a button (or haptic panel), the Rolls-Royce comparison doesn’t seem at all far-fetched.

Mile Muncher

My tester also had the optional M pack, which isn’t something you need on a 7 Series, but it brings sportier bumpers and different wheel designs, as well as a sport steering wheel inside. There’s apparently some software tuning of the suspension that comes with this option, but it didn’t seem to make much of a difference in this car that pitches, dives and rolls from side to side like a true luxo barge should.

This soft and floaty feel to the suspension is the reason you buy a car like this, and while the best place in the car is the rear right seat, it’s also a lot of fun to drive. You can get 48-volt active roll stabilization in the G70, but my tester didn’t have it, and I didn’t miss it—the pronounced body movement gave the car some extra character.

Driving this car on longer distances is incredibly relaxing and special-feeling. I really can’t stress enough how good the ride is in this car, even on big 21-inch wheel. It feels ready to take you all the way across the continent without either it or you breaking a sweat. And even though you’re likely rich enough not to care about fuel efficiency, this car returns under 6 l/100km when driven constantly at highway speeds, in spite of its weight and huge frontal area.

How BMW made something that looks like this have a drag coefficient of 0.26 is impressive and it partly explains why there is no perceivable wind noise inside the car, even at high speeds. The optional acoustic glass with double glazing also plays its part here and is a must-have on a 7 Series. While cruising, you don’t really hear the engine much or feel any vibrations from it, and you can simply enjoy the ride and the excellent Bowers&Wilkins Diamond sound system. If you’re in the back, you are treated to one of the biggest screens in the business, a 41-inch 8K TV that retracts when not in use.

Striking Outside, Fancy Inside

The design of the G70’s interior may be a big departure from what BMW has been doing for the last two decades, but once you get used to the futuristic minimalism, it starts to feel cozy and cosseting. There is certainly a lot of elegance in having such a simple and monolithic looking dashboard and the crystal ambient lighting strip that runs its width adds to the ambiance. There seems to have been great attention paid to mixing and matching the different materials (leather, metal, wood and plastic).

With the Gran Lusso BMW Individual pack, the car gets leather everywhere, including on the dashboard, the door cards and pretty much any place you see. It also adds an Alcantara headliner and upgrades the upholstery to Merino leather. After experiencing the cashmere wool upholstery, the most expensive on the G70, in an i7, leather will never feel quite as luxurious, but it felt fantastic in my tester.

One Of The Best Luxury Cars Ever Made

While the G70 will not go down in history as the prettiest 7 Series—I think that distinction goes to the E38—it is unquestionably among the very best luxury cars ever made. I hope the soon-to-be-revealed facelift softens the exterior slightly because it currently shouts about its presence a bit too much. Not all 7 Series buyers want to flaunt their wealth and some prefer a more understated brand of luxury that it currently can’t offer.

One thing the G70 has in common with previous generations is that having a diesel under the hood doesn’t bring any notable drawbacks. You frankly wouldn’t be able to tell it’s a diesel even at idle. In fact, I encourage you to consider the diesel of the G70 you’re configuring right now (if you’re from Europe) because diesels may soon be phased out and you’ll be driving around in a piece of history.