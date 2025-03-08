BMW made a name for itself with sports sedans and coupes, but in 2025, SUVs are vital to the company’s success. The “G45” X3 has big shoes to fill since it replaces the company’s best-selling product in 2023. That’s right – the “G01” outsold the 3 Series Sedan, racking up over 350,000 units. Detailed sales numbers for 2024 have not been released yet, but we imagine the previous-gen X3 was easily in the top 3.

The fourth-generation luxury crossover recently celebrated its French premiere. To mark the occasion, the regional BMW branch organized a photo shoot with a high-end version. No, it’s not the M Performance version, but this X3 configuration is far from basic. For starters, it’s the xDrive30e with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It also happens to have the M Sport Package, as denoted by the strangely placed M badge on the cap covering the charging port.

The Dune Grey paint and two-tone Individual wheels are new for the X3 “G45”. The posh SUV sits on a stately 21-inch set with an aerodynamic design. BMW deleted the visible exhaust tips, following a decision to show the exhaust only on M Performance and M models. To compensate, the X3 M50 we mentioned earlier now rocks a quad setup. Overall, you would be forgiven for thinking the X3 has undergone only a Life Cycle Impulse.

However, the moment you step inside, you’ll realize it’s not a facelifted model. BMW has revamped the cabin by integrating access to most functions into the touchscreen. The German luxury brand refrained from deleting the rotary knob, making the “G45” the only model with iDrive 9 and the physical dial. Even so, the simplification of the interior is evident. Some call it minimalism; others go a step further: cost cutting.

BMW France didn’t splurge on real leather, opting for black Veganza instead. Alternatively, the vegan upholstery is also available in beige and dark brown. You can also get cloth seats, with or without Alcantara, in some areas. Going for the M Sport Package brings M badges on the flat-bottomed steering wheel and ahead of the wireless charging pad. This electrified X3 also has the optional sunroof and head-up display, among other extras.

Photos: BMW France