Java Green is one of the most popular BMW Individual colors. But it’s usually a paint job we see on a BMW M sportscar. Today, the vibrant green lands on the refreshed BMW X3 xDrive30e. Courtesy of @haberkornphotography, we get to see this X3 30e Java Green from upclose, featuring also a series of M Performance upgrades. The plug-in hybrid is equipped with the M Sport Package which brings a series of visual upgrades: M Sport brakes with red calipers, M wheels, blacked out kidney grilles and air intakes, and a carbon fiber trim inside the car.

Visual Upgrades

This 2022 BMW X3 30e comes as a facelifted model. So it brings a larger BMW kidney grille and slimmer accentuated front headlights with full LED technology. The rear comes with sculpted full LED taillights and a redesigned rear bumper. On the inside, the new standard sports seats and optional 12.3″ central Control Display with touch function put technology and comfort in the driving seat.

Efficient and Powerful

The hybrid configuration in the BMW X3 30e comprises a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 135 kW / 184 PS (181 hp), which is also equipped with TwinPower Turbo technology. Power is sourced through an 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission, which works in conjunction with an electric motor developing 80 kW / 109 PS (107 hp). The combined output of the hybrid X3 reaches a maximum 215 kW / 292 PS (288 hp).

The performance achieved by the new X3 xDrive30e is rather remarkable. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 6.1 seconds, given the extra weight of the battery and the overall vehicle mass. As well, the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is capable of achieving a top speed of 210 km / h (130 mph). What’s interesting is that the xDrive is functioning permanently, so the AWD cruise is possible even in electric-only mode.

According to the EPA, the BMW X3 xDrive30e stands at 17 miles (27.4 km) which allows some customers to significantly reduce the usage of the internal combustion engine during the daily commute. The energy efficiency in the all-electric mode is 60 MPGe – 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km). The hybrid mode returns a 24 MPG. The total range is 340 miles (547 km).

The BMW X3 remains one of the brand’s best overall cars. It’s a great crossover that’s better to drive than you might think, it has great interior space, a nice ride, and a premium cabin. This third-gen X3 has been great since it debuted and this 2022 facelifted model is now even better. Especially in Java Green. [Photos: instagram.com/haberkornphotography]