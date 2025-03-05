Three decades ago, Pierce Brosnan became Bond—James Bond. With the release of GoldenEye, the BMW Z3 also achieved worldwide fame in his slipstream. At a time when more and more car manufacturers are saying goodbye to roadsters, now is the perfect moment to celebrate the Z3’s 30th anniversary.

And where better to do so than Spartanburg, South Carolina? The first BMW Z3 rolled off the production line here in 1995, and we had the privilege of taking the very last one ever built for a drive—an M Roadster in radiant Imola Red. But simply driving off and enjoying the February sun isn’t so easy here in the southern states. That’s because Greg Bunner is the gatekeeper of the highly coveted car keys at the Spartanburg plant.

1,400 Miles On A 30 Year Old Car

“Bring her home safe and sound and treat her well. She’s like a daughter to me and has only just clocked up 1,400 miles,” Bunner says with a smile. He knows the Z3 like no one else, and the final Z3 ever produced is guarded by him like the Holy Grail. “I started here at BMW in Spartanburg 29 years ago,” he continues, pulling his baseball cap down against the sun. “I worked in the paint shop on the Z3 for a long time. A great car—truly!”

Today, Bunner oversees a vast vehicle collection that BMW maintains at its South Carolina site, far from its home museum in Munich. Spartanburg has been home to BMW’s largest production plant for years—surpassing those in Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, and any other BMW factory worldwide. Just days ago, BMW reaffirmed its position as the largest car exporter in the United States, shipping more vehicles overseas than General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, or even Tesla. Most of these are X models, from the X3 upward. But things were different 30 years ago when the Z3 roadster, alongside the BMW 3 Series (E46), was the plant’s pride and joy—spreading driving pleasure around the world, especially with the top down.

The Worldwide Success of the BMW Z3 and Z4

Why were the BMW Z3 and its successor, the Z4, so successful? The answer is no surprise. BMW recognized the growing demand for small, agile roadsters earlier than most. The Z3’s design DNA traces back to British roadsters of the 1950s and ’60s, a segment revived by Mazda with the launch of the MX-5 in 1989. The Z3 followed a simple yet effective formula: an attractive design, compact dimensions, two seats, and an easy-to-operate soft top. Initially, it was offered only with two four-cylinder engines producing 118 and 140 hp. It wasn’t until later that the more desirable inline-six engines arrived—culminating in the thrilling BMW Z3 M Roadster, all of which were built in Spartanburg.

The 1,425-kilogram M Roadster is a true driver’s car, combining lightweight construction with a naturally aspirated 3.2-liter inline-six—the same powerplant found in the final iteration of the E36-generation BMW M3. With 325 hp, the Z3 M Roadster rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, accompanied by an exhilarating soundtrack. Top speed? An effortless 250 km/h. But the highway isn’t the ideal playground for this muscular, compact roadster. It belongs on winding country roads, where it can dance through tight corners and hairpin bends with precision.

The One and Only: ///M Roadster

Z3 veteran Greg Bunner shares this sentiment but surprises us with his engine preference. “Of course, the M Roadster and the straight-six engines are fantastic in the Z3, but if I had the choice, I’d probably go for one of the smaller four-cylinder models. They’re lighter, and you really have to work with the manual gearbox. It’s addictive.” While his perspective is refreshing, it’s hard not to praise the legendary straight-six engines that gave the BMW Z3 its reputation as a true performer.

Fun Comes In Small Packages

On the roads around Spartanburg and Greenville, the Imola Red BMW Z3 M Roadster impresses even in the crisp February air—especially with the top down. A quick detour to the nearby Waffle House, directly opposite the main entrance of the plant, is tempting. But for a true local experience, the Clock Diner in neighboring Greer is the real hotspot. Unsurprisingly, the Z3 Roadster is not only the smallest car in the parking lot but, with 30 years on its nameplate, also younger than most of the regulars.

Though Greg Bunner is the unofficial guardian of the Z3 in South Carolina, its success had many fathers. Chief among them was designer Joji Nagashima, who gave the Z3 its unmistakable lines and perfectly balanced proportions—something its larger Z4 successors never quite replicated. The top-of-the-line M version received a more aggressive front end with larger air intakes, flared rear fenders nearly nine centimeters wider than the standard model, and a signature quad-exhaust system that roared under acceleration.

A Tribute To The Legendary 507

The Z3’s design also featured nods to BMW’s legendary 507 Roadster, with chrome detailing and distinctive side gills. The most powerful Z3 models rolled on relatively modest 17-inch cast aluminum wheels (225/45 ZR 17 at the front and 245/45 ZR 17 at the rear). Despite their small size by today’s standards, they worked in harmony with the M-tuned suspension, limited-slip differential, and lowered ride height to put all 325 hp and 350 Nm of torque to the ground.

A Rare Model

Between 1997 and 2002, BMW built a total of 15,322 Z3 M Roadsters—many of them detuned for the U.S. market. Yet regardless of engine choice or market, one thing remains true: the BMW Z3 is an icon. A car that captured the spirit of the 1990s while paying homage to classic roadsters of the past. And today, 30 years later, it continues to bring joy to those lucky enough to experience it.