When most BMW enthusiasts think of the Z3 M, they think of the coupe, or as it’s more commonly know as, the “Clown Shoe.” However, the Clown Shoe wasn’t the only Z3 M, as there was also a Roadster. And while I absolutely understand the appeal of the quirky looking Clown Shoe, as it not only looks incredibly unique but it’s also more structurally rigid, I actually think the Roadster would be more fun. Which is why this Z3 M Roadster for sale on Cars and Bids could be your ticket to some weekend happiness.

This specific 1999 BMW Z3 M Roadster is a great example of the kind of car that you want. It’s mileage isn’t exactly high for its age, at 113,600, but it wasn’t a garage queen, either. This car’s been driven and driven often, which is what you want from an M engine. BMW M cars weren’t made to sit, they were made to be used and this one has been. So you can drive it free of guilt, something you can’t do in perfectly preserved classics.

It looks damn good for having 113,600 miles and 24 years on it. You can tell its owners cared for it and kept it well maintained. Even the soft top is in good condition (it also comes with a fixed hard top). Painted in Imola Red over black interior, this little Z3 M Roadster looks like a spicy good time, something to brighten up a gloomy Sunday afternoon. And with a 3.2-liter naturally aspirated inline-six and 240 horsepower (2001-later models made 315 horsepower), it’s more than capable of doing so.

Being a pre-facelift 1999 model, this Z3 M Roadster admittedly has the weaker engine. That’s likely what’s keeping its price low so far. At the time of writing this, the current bid is at $4,200, which is cheap for a Z3 M Roadster. However, there are still four days left on the auction and a lot can change between now and then. However, its relatively high mileage and less desirable engine might keep its price tag low.

However, that’s good for whoever ends up winning the auction. This car is still going to be an absolute riot to drive, even with the lower power out, and because BMW only sold a few thousand of of these Z3 M Roadster, the next owner will have a rare car on their hands. So if you’re in the market for an interesting weekend toy, this little Bimmer could be the ticket.

[Source: Cars and Bids]