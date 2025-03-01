Pierce Brosnan, celebrated for his portrayal of James Bond in the 1990s, has recently rekindled his association with BMW. In a recent Instagram post, Brosnan shared an image captioned, “Time to hit the road …Tux by Dunhill, wheels by BMW. Gratitude…” The vehicle showcased appears to be the new BMW 7 Series adorned with M badges, likely the plug-in hybrid M760e model.

The BMW M760e xDrive represents a fusion of luxury and performance. It boasts a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, collectively delivering up to 571 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. This combination propels the sedan from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The vehicle also offers an electric-only range of approximately 80 to 84 kilometers, thanks to its 18.7 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Pierce Brosnan’s association with BMW began when Eon Productions partnered with the German automaker in the 1990s, making Bond’s MI6-issued vehicles all-German for the first time.

GoldenEye (1995) – The first-ever BMW in a Bond film, the BMW Z3 , was given to 007. Though its screen time was short, it kickstarted BMW’s presence in the franchise.

– The first-ever BMW in a Bond film, the , was given to 007. Though its screen time was short, it kickstarted BMW’s presence in the franchise. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – Bond upgraded to a BMW 750iL , a lengthy yet deceptively agile luxury sedan packed with absurdly cool gadgets. It had hammer-proof glass, an electric shock security system, tear gas dispensers, and self-inflating tires . Most memorably, it featured the legendary remote-control driving system , which allowed Brosnan’s Bond to drive it using his Ericsson phone from the backseat, navigating a parking garage chase scene .

BMW 750iL lengthy yet deceptively agile luxury sedan hammer-proof glass, an electric shock security system, tear gas dispensers, and self-inflating tires remote-control driving system Ericsson phone parking garage chase scene The World Is Not Enough (1999) – This time, Bond drove the stunning BMW Z8 , a retro-futuristic two-seater that was, in reality, not quite ready for production. BMW supplied the filmmakers with partial body shells mounted on a kit-car chassis . Regardless, the on-screen Z8 was armed with missiles and machine guns —until it met an unfortunate end when a helicopter with a massive saw blade sliced it in half .

– This time, Bond drove the stunning , a retro-futuristic two-seater that was, in reality, not quite ready for production. BMW supplied the filmmakers with mounted on a . Regardless, the on-screen Z8 was —until it met an unfortunate end when . Die Another Day (2002) – The last Brosnan-era Bond film saw him return to British cars, but his association with BMW was already cemented.

The recent Instagram post suggests that Brosnan continues to appreciate BMW’s blend of luxury and performance. His connection to the brand, both on and off the screen, highlights a lasting relationship that has evolved over the decades.