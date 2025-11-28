BMW’s tie-in with GoldenEye is nearly 30 years old, but the 1996 BMW Z3 James Bond Edition still hits a nostalgic nerve—especially when a well-preserved one shows up at auction. That’s exactly what happened at Bonhams, where chassis 4USCH7322TLE00766, Number 66 of 100, sold for €24,640 including premium.

This was more than just another limited-run Z3. It marked the first time a new production car was introduced to the public through a major film. When Pierce Brosnan slid behind the wheel in GoldenEye, it instantly put BMW’s new roadster on the global stage.

Neiman Marcus seized the moment, offering an exclusive “James Bond Edition” in its 1995 Christmas catalogue. The plan was to sell 50. They disappeared within days, forcing BMW to approve another 50 to meet demand. The result is a short production run of 100 cars—one of the smallest special editions in BMW’s modern history.

Number 66: A Clean, Low-Mileage Example

The car that crossed the block is a strong example of what made this edition special. All James Bond Z3s were finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic with a Saddle leather interior, and fitted with “007” badging, numbered plaques, and commemorative trim pieces. Bond gadgets weren’t included, of course—but the movie connection was the whole point.

This one shows just 8,300 miles and comes with an unusually complete history file, including original correspondence from Neiman Marcus to its first owner. It’s rare to see documentation this intact for a mid-’90s special edition. The car was recently part of Movie Cars Central’s collection, having been purchased from a private owner in Connecticut. It retains its original phone kit, US title, and customs form (846A). It hasn’t been used regularly, so the buyer should expect to handle basic servicing before putting it back on the road.

A Small but Important BMW–Bond Artifact

The price—€24,640—reflects where these cars sit today: collectible, but still accessible. They aren’t screen-used hero cars, and they weren’t stuffed with film props. What they represent is a specific moment when BMW vaulted itself into pop culture with a single product placement that worked better than anyone expected.

Three decades later, the James Bond Z3 remains a quirky, cool chapter in BMW’s history. And clean, low-mileage examples like Number 66 aren’t getting any easier to find. You can see photos of the car at Bonhams.