BMW’s first new Neue Klasse model is just around the corner. The 2026 BMW iX3, an all-electric crossover, is set to debut this fall before entering production at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary. This second-generation iX3 is built on a brand-new platform (NCAR) that will underpin most of BMW’s future EVs. Leading the way is the NA5 iX3, which will come in a variety of configurations. The first version to hit Europe will be the 50 xDrive, followed by entry-level models like the 40 and 40 xDrive. For those wanting more performance, BMW is working on an iX3 M60 xDrive, rumored to pack 620–630 horsepower, making for some seriously quick 0–60 times.

Range and Charging Tech

BMW hasn’t officially confirmed power outputs or range just yet, but Neue Klasse models are expected to deliver between 600 and 900 km (373–559 miles) of range on the WLTP cycle. For reference, the current iX M70 tops out at 600 km (373 miles WLTP), and with BMW promising a 30% range boost over current models, that could put the iX3 M60 in the 750–760 km (466–472 miles WLTP) range—an impressive jump. Base versions of the iX3 will likely go even further on a charge. All these figures will be different on the stricter EPA cycle.

Neue Klasse models will also introduce bidirectional charging, meaning the iX3 won’t just charge its battery—it will also be able to send power back to the grid or run external devices. As for charging speeds for the new iX3, expect at least 300 kW, with some models potentially pushing closer to 400 kW.

Color Options

BMW is expected to offer the iX3 in a variety of colors, with more likely to be added later: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, Polarized Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, Smokey Green and Fire/Vegas Red. BMW Individual colors are also likely to be added at a later date.

Design and Tech

Inside, the iX3 will feature BMW’s latest iDrive X system, but notably without a rotary controller. A Panoramic Display will be included, and there’s a good chance BMW will offer an optional screen for the front passenger as well. The steering wheel design is also new and is expected to be similar to what was showcased at CES in Las Vegas. The exterior design will mimic the one previewed by the BMW Vision X Concept, so expect a completely different kidney grille than today and certainly new headlights.

Launch and Pricing

The first iX3 models are set to arrive in North America by Spring 2026. Pricing is still up in the air, especially with current tariff uncertainties and shifting market conditions. Between the fresh design, next-gen battery tech, and huge improvements in charging speeds, the 2026 BMW iX3 is shaping up to be a major step forward in BMW’s EV strategy.