At the beginning of the year, Rolls-Royce said it would unveil its second EV in 2025. Most of us assumed it would be a separate model, different from the Spectre. But when the official premiere took place last month, we were surprised to see a derivative of the electric coupe. Following its online debut, the Black Badge Spectre has touched down in the United States.

The car’s first public appearance in the United States occurred over the weekend at the Moda Miami. In its second year, the annual event is dedicated to collectors and their ultra-luxury cars. The Spectre Black Badge certainly fits the bill, carrying a starting price of $490,000. Despite the eye-watering sticker, it’s still $10,000 lower than the average RR sold last year in the US. Yes, American buyers forked out, on average, over half a million dollars in 2024.

Photographed at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, the Black Badge Spectre has a lot going for it. With a 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, it’s the quickest-accelerating RR production model ever. It also happens to be the most powerful, producing 659 hp and 792 lb-ft (1,075 Nm) from its dual electric motors. Sorry, traditionalists, there’s no twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine underneath that long hood.

It’s still an all-wheel drive car, but now three-tenths of a second quicker than the regular Spectre. It’s possible thanks to the extra oomph and a Spirited Mode, which is marketing jargon for a launch control system by temporarily unlocking the full torque. Rolls-Royce has also implemented an Infinity mode, which enables access to the maximum horsepower. We’re curious to find out whether a driver (or should we say chauffeur?) can turn both modes on at the same time.

For the US debut, Rolls-Royce opted to showcase the Black Badge Spectre in dark blue with exclusive 23-inch wheels. Contrasting the body, the showcar’s predominantly white interior oozed opulence that only a car carrying the fabled Spirit of Ecstasy could.