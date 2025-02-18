Rolls-Royce’s first EV has only been around for a couple of years, but it’s already getting the Black Badge treatment. The hotter iteration eclipses all the gasoline-fueled models before it, packing more punch than the mighty twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V12 engine. With 659 hp and 792 lb-ft (1,075 Nm), it plays in the same league as BMW’s iX M70 or i7 M70.

It’s still a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive affair, but now the Spectre is much quicker. The upgraded hardware enables the electric super coupe to hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds—a 0.3s improvement. The full horsepower is attainable by turning on the Infinity Mode, while the maximum torque is unlocked via the Spirited Mode. The latter is essentially a launch control function, but the mountain-moving torque is available only temporarily.

Turning on Infinity Mode is done by pressing a button on the steering wheel. When it’s on, the EV’s throttle response is sharpened. In addition, the instrument cluster dials switch to a more aggressive look. To activate Spirited mode, the driver must fully depress the brake and throttle at the same time before releasing the brake. Launch control only works when the car sends haptic and visual alerts before letting go of the brake pedal.

Additional hardware changes have reduced body roll and squatting during acceleration and deceleration by optimizing the roll stabilization system and dampers. The steering weight is increased in the Black Badge Spectre, which also gets new 22- and 23-inch wheels. It’s still a Rolls-Royce, first and foremost, so the silky smooth “Magic Carpet Ride” hasn’t been impacted.

Styling-wise, not much has changed. The typical dark accents found on Black Badge models have been added, along with a lower coachline. RR’s imposing Pantheon Grille can light up in several colors thanks to a colored canvas located behind it. The extra piece is finished here in Tailored Purple to match the fresh Vapor Violet body, but other shades are available. Also new is the Iced Black hood option, which can be combined with one of the 44,000 colors available in the catalog.

The interior is a mélange of high-quality metal, carbon fiber, and a touch of wood. As for the dashboard, known as the Illuminated Fascia in RR terminology, it adopts a glossy black look. Aside from having 5,500 stars that light up, it also boasts an illuminated infinity symbol. The motif is found elsewhere, including between the rear seats, where it’s been stitched into the leather.

Although range isn’t that important among Rolls-Royce buyers, the Black Badge Spectre does 266 miles per EPA. However, the number applies only if you stick to the standard 22-inch wheels. Opting for the larger set reduces the range to 251 miles. Predictably, both numbers are slightly lower compared to a standard Spectre.

Math starts at $490,000 before options, or $10,000 less than the average Rolls-Royce sold in the United States last year.