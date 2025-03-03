BMW South Korea had the brilliant idea of recreating an already classic ad featuring the iconic M5 E39. Although it’s not nearly as spectacular as the original, it’s an “A+” from us for the effort. This Isle of Man Green G90 camera car captured footage of a snowmobile on a ski slope. The video was recorded at the beginning of the year at the Vivaldi Park Ski World resort.

If the venue looks familiar, a commercial for the i5 M60 was also shot there in 2024. Looking further back, there was a different ad for the iX a couple of years before. Aside from the official video, BMW South Korea has also released a second clip that goes behind the scenes. A couple of cameras were strapped onto the M5 to capture all the action while the snowmobile played in the snow.

We wouldn’t be doing our jobs properly if we didn’t include the source of inspiration for the new ad. Attached below, the M5 E39 camera car is pushed hard at the Bonneville Salt Flats to keep up with what was realistically a much faster “vehicle.” But since anything is possible in commercials, especially those from decades ago, the super sedan had no issues keeping up the pace.

BMW could’ve waited to release this new ad for the G90, considering the demand for the M5 is super strong. In a recent interview with Carsales, M boss Frank van Meel said production in Dingolfing has already been increased a couple of times. In some of the model’s most important markets, the order books cover the first half of 2025.

The new ad, simply titled “The New M5. The Ultimate Driving Machine,” is intended to spread the word about the G90’s arrival in South Korea. BMW projects it’s the fourth largest region for the sports sedan, after the US, UK, and Germany, but ahead of China, Japan, and Canada.