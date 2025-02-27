2025 sees the dawn of a brand-new new MINI Cooper. Available in coupe, convertible, and four- door configurations, the motoring icon returns with considerable changes inside and out. But the ethos remains the same: fun, small, front-wheel drive thrills with a healthy sprinkling of tech to keep drivers connected. More powerful engine options help keep the car fun to drive despite growing proportions year-over-year, and overall the new Cooper stays pretty true to itself for 2025. 2025 MINI Cooper Engine, Transmission, and Performance Standard Cooper variants come with 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Cooper S models increase output to 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. It may not sound like a lot, but the quickest Cooper variants – the Cooper 2-Door – drop a full second from their estimated zero to 60 mph times; 7.2 seconds for the standard car drops to 6.3 seconds. Two-door versions can also be found as more focused JCW models. Those cars get a 221-horsepower version of the same engine, further dropping the zero-to-60 dash to 5.9 seconds. JCW models get unique exterior design features – like wheels and painted brake calipers. Ultimately, all 2025 MINI Coopers get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder B48 engine under the hood. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission powers only the front wheels – no manual, unfortunately. 2025 MINI Cooper Fuel Economy and MPG The EPA only has estimates for the regular two-door and Cooper S models of the two- and four-door model. That said, it’s safe to assume that the convertible will be within one or two mpgs overall. Estimates are the same for all models: 32 combined mpg, 28 city and 39 highway. An 11.6-gallon tank means you can safely cruise well over 330 miles between fuel stops. Interior and Cargo Space The 2025 MINI Cooper models come with Vescin and cloth upholstery. Bigger news is the lack of power seats – now a pricy $1,000 option. Even sticking to the base Signature trim line, you still get heated seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a heated steering wheel – more than enough for most buyers.
MINIs with four doors enjoy the most cargo space, fairly obviously. 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space dwarfs the two-door, which makes do with 8.9. The verts have even less – 7.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the roof up. The seats fold down in each model, but still – if you were expecting your MINI to have cavernous cargo space, you may be better served by the Countryman. 2025 MINI Cooper Technology and Connectivity Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. They’re displayed on the MINI Cooper’s novel circular OLED center screen, which also enjoys over-the-air updates and built-in navigation functionality. Being a new model, it enjoys many of the latest steps forward throughout the BMW brand, including augmented reality features, an interior camera, and lots of other goodies. MINI even manages to offer a lot without costing too much – other than a $4,100 Iconic package that basically hard loads the vehicle, the most expensive standalone option is the thousand-dollar chairs. Safety and Driver Assistance Features The 2025 MINI Cooper offers Forward Collision Mitigation, Left Turn Warning, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Speed Limit Assistant as standard. You’ll also get eCall and parking sensors and a Parking Assistant, though the MINI’s compactness makes them a bit redundant. A 360-degree camera system and ACC Stop & Go are available, but we’d keep the sticker price low and the value high and omit them. 2025 MINI Cooper Pricing The most affordable of the lineup is the two-door Cooper, which starts at $28,950. Four-doors start at $29,950, and the Convertible model is the most expensive at $33,950. Competitors offer less personality and generally more space, but there’s really only one MINI, even in 2025. The increased standard features in the new MINI make it a fairly decent value relative to the old one. 2025 MINI Cooper FAQ
Is there a new MINI coming out in 2025?
Yes – the MINI Cooper is all-new for 2025, as is most of the MINI lineup.
Where is the 2025 MINI Cooper made?
Currently, the new MINI Cooper is produced in Oxford, England. EV models are produced in China.
What engine is in the 2025 MINI Cooper?
Every 2025 MINI Cooper features a B48 engine under the hood.
