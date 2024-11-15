Whenever BMW launches a new model in Singapore, its ludicrously high price always shocks us. Last month, the 2025 M2 went on sale at the equivalent of $383,000. Even a lowly X2 sDrive16i starts at $173,000. Now, the M4 CS has touched down in the wealthy island country. It costs a whopping $523,576 at current exchange rates. No, that’s not a typo.

BMW isn’t revealing how many cars are allocated for Singapore, but we know global production is limited to 1,700 units. When we talked about the M2’s absurd price tag, we explained why it’s so expensive in the city-state located in Southeast Asia. Expect the new M5 to cost a not-so-small fortune as well when it goes on sale in the coming months. The even pricier M5 Touring should also make it there.

Coinciding with the M4 CS’ arrival in Singapore is the local introduction of the new M135. Sure enough, the compact hot hatchback is also insanely pricey. You’ll have to fork out the equivalent of $245,800. In the United States, that kind of money buys you a fully loaded XM Label or an i7 M70 with all the bells and whistles. You’d still have plenty of cash left for gasoline.

Given these eye-watering prices, it’s safe to say Singapore isn’t a huge market for BMW. Nevertheless, the company’s local lineup is diverse. It starts with the lowly 116 and goes as high as the XM. BMW even sells niche models like the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan and Z4 roadster. You can also buy an M3 Touring or an i5 Touring, so there’s something for everyone, provided the bank account can allow it.

At the end of the year, we’ll certainly try to find out how many BMWs will have been sold in Singapore in 2024. Something tells us that number isn’t going to be high.

Source: BMW