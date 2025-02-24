South Africa is an important manufacturing hub for the BMW X3. The six-cylinder diesel 40d xDrive version will be exclusively assembled at the Rosslyn Plant from May. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid 30 xDrive has been in production since October 2024. In January 2025, the 20 gasoline and 30 diesel models were added to the daily operations.

The regional BMW branch has released a comprehensive photo gallery to properly celebrate the G45’s arrival in South Africa. The plug-in hybrid and four-cylinder diesel models pose for the camera with the M Sport Package. For the electrified version, going for the optional pack brings an M badge on the port on the front fender, covering the charging port. All three cars have colors never offered on the X3: Dune Grey on the 30e xDrive, Arctic Race Blue on the 20d xDrive, and Fire Red (aka Vegas Red in the US) on the M50.

Only the hot M50 version has four visible exhaust tips, replacing the twin-pipe setup the old X3 M40i had. Going forward, only M Performance and M models will flaunt their exhaust. BMW Group of Design boss Adrian Van Hooydonk recently told us that non-M cars look aggressive enough even without this design element. We’ve also recently learned that there won’t be any cars with fake exhaust tips.

An illuminated contour of the kidney grille has become the norm, and the new X3 also has the so-called Iconic Glow. If you haven’t seen the fourth-generation model yet, the images don’t do it justice regarding size. The latest model is 34 millimeters (1.33 inches) longer and 29 millimeters (1.1 inches) wider. It sits 25 mm (1 inch) lower than the “G01” it replaced. In China, an even bigger X3 “G48” with a longer wheelbase goes on sale this month.

The X3 is a crucial model in BMW’s lineup. In 2023, it was the firm’s best-selling product, with over 350,000 units delivered. It outsold the 3 Series Sedan, but the 3er still came out on top after including the volume generated by the Touring. It remains to be seen whether the new generation can attract such strong demand, especially since the simplified interior has been criticized by early adopters for its downgrade in quality. At least the rotary knob is still there. It’s the first and probably last BMW with iDrive 9 and the physical dial.

Photos: BMW South Africa