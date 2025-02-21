No, the X5 isn’t that old. The original Sports Activity Vehicle turned 25 last year, so why is this special version called “30 Years Edition”? That’s a good question. It marks three decades since BMW kicked off production in Mexico. Well, the first 3 Series E36 was assembled in 1994 at the Lerma Plant in Toluca, and since we’re already in 2025, roughly 31 years have passed.

Even so, the luxury brand headquartered in Munich is keen on celebrating the milestone with a limited-run X5. It follows the M2 30 Years Edition launched in early November, a car BMW actually makes in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant. That’s not the case for the X5, which rolls off the assembly line at the Spartanburg site in South Carolina. However, many Mexican suppliers contribute to the “G05.” In addition, the tough X5 Protection VR6 is converted into an armored SUV in Toluca.

Truthfully, the X5 30 Years Edition isn’t all that special since you can pretty much build this configuration yourself. It starts off as a regular xDrive40i and gets the M Sport Pro Package, which explains all the black accents, including the darkened kidney grille. BMW installs M Sport brakes with red calipers, Merino leather upholstery, and M-accented seatbelts. A leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles is included, as is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

BMW Mexico is charging 1,789,900 pesos, or about $88,000, at current exchange rates. The X5 30 Years Edition commands a 129,000 pesos ($6,300) premium over the standard xDrive40i, although you do get more standard goodies. The Parking Assistant is included and could prove useful when maneuvering such a large vehicle in a tight spot. Color choices aren’t mentioned, but the press images show what appears to be Brooklyn Grey. We’re also noticing huge 22-inch wheels with a two-tone finish.

Dealers across Mexico are already accepting orders for the X5 30 Years Edition.

Source: BMW