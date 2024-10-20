You’d be tempted to believe this is a regular BMW X5 that anyone could build in the online configurator. However, that’s not actually possible. Launched exclusively in the United States in June, the Silver Anniversary Edition has a unique look. It’s the only G05 flavor customers can buy with design traits from the Sport and M Sport versions.

A fresh photo gallery allows us to get better acquainted with the special edition of which around 1,000 examples are being built. All of them come painted in Individual Lime Rock Grey combined with the Extended Shadowline Trim. That darkens certain exterior elements such as the window surrounds and roof rails. In addition, the illuminated kidney grille and the “air breathers” on the front fenders are also blacked out.

BMW USA also applies the Shadowline treatment on the headlights and taillights. Ok, you can have these upgrades on an X5 with the M Sport and M Sport Professional package. However, they’re combined here with the aluminum-accented bumpers and rocker panels of the Sport Design. Only the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition has this interesting combination of parts from different variants of the luxury SUV.

As for those 20-inch wheels with a bi-color look and an M Star-spoke design, they’re borrowed from the M Sport Package. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the Silver Anniversary Edition badge mounted on the tailgate. Another plaque denoting its limited-run status can be found on the center console lid inside. That carbon fiber trim is usually found on the X5 M60i and X5 M Competition but it’s now on a lesser xDrive40i, too.

You’re not stuck with this Black leather upholstery since BMW also sells the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition with a Cognac, Coffee, or Silverstone interior. All vehicles get a two-axle air suspension and an xOffroad Package you can’t have on other X5s. There’s a switch on the center console to toggle through the xSnow, xSand, xGravel, and xRocks modes. For more off-road chops, there are optional General Grabber all-terrain tires available with a discount. However, this one rides on Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires.

The X5 Silver Anniversary Edition entered production in August and has a correspondent for the Canadian market. BMW sells there an X5 Edition 25 Jahre with different colors and larger 21-inch wheels but the xOffroad Package is included.

[Photos: @lucasjohnsonvisuals / Autohaus BMW]