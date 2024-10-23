Despite the special edition’s name, the M2 isn’t 30 years old. It’s been around for less than a decade considering the original F87 debuted in November 2015. This limited-run G87 gets its name from the 30 years that have passed since BMW set up shop in Mexico. The second-generation sports coupe is built locally at the San Louis Potosi and was designed by José Casas from the same country located in North America.

Only 30 cars are planned for production, one for every year since the 3 Series E36 first rolled off the line at the Lerma Plant in Toluca in 1994. BMW is selling these M2s only with a six-speed manual gearbox and matte colors from the Individual catalog. Customers get to pick from either Frozen Portimao Blue or Frozen Pure Grey. Inside, the sports coupe is equipped as standard with the carbon bucket front seats.

The limited-run M2 is based on the updated version released earlier this year. M boss Frank van Meel told us BMW considers this a Life Cycle Impulse instead of just a model year changeover. The rear-wheel-drive coupe now has 473 hp (up by 20 hp). The vehicles equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission also have an extra 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque, at 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). Obviously, that’s not the case here since the M2 30 Years Edition has three pedals.

The M2 LCI also has slightly different exterior badges with a silver contour along with standard black exhaust tips. Inside, there’s a flat-bottomed steering wheel and an updated infotainment that runs on iDrive 8.5. Elsewhere, BMW made some changes to the central air vents and added new seat surfaces. Those body-hugging seats we mentioned are now an individual option.

BMW Mexico wants MXN 2,149,900 for the M2 30 Years Edition. At current exchange rates, that works out to about $107,500. At some point next year, the San Louis Potosi factory will start pumping out the M2 CS. The hardcore G87 will have over 500 horsepower but no manual gearbox. Looking further ahead, 2026 could be the year when BMW will give its smallest M car an xDrive setup.

Source: BMW Mexico