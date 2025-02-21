When BMW USA announced the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe last October, only all-wheel-drive versions were confirmed. For the 2025 model year, the baby Bavarian sedan keeps the lineup simple with 228 xDrive and M235 xDrive versions. However, a new report indicates an entry-level flavor with a lower starting price will arrive for the 2026MY.

According to an order guide seen by CarsDirect, the 228 will be sold in an FWD configuration. It’ll cost $39,600, making it $2,000 cheaper than the equivalent 228 xDrive available today. Prices don’t include destination and handling, which add another $1,175 to the final bill. This means that the most affordable BMW sedan that money can buy will cost $40,775.

While traditionalists will scoff at the idea of a front-wheel-drive BMW, things could be even worse. In Europe, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered with a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine. That’s not the case in the US, where the 228 with FWD will retain the xDrive model’s bigger four-cylinder, 2.0-liter powertrain. On the Old Continent, the Bavarian brand sells two versions of the B38-powered sedan: the 220 with 154 hp and the lowly 216 with just 122 hp.

The wrong-wheel-drive 2 Series Gran Coupe for the US is expected to keep the B48 engine intact at 241 hp. Getting rid of xDrive will likely make the car slower, so don’t expect the same 0-60 mph sprint in 5.8 seconds. The cheaper model will retain the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Across the world and in all configurations, the “F74” uses the same DCT. The same can be said about its hatchback sibling, the not-for-US 1 Series “F70.”

The 228 Gran Coupe will become BMW USA’s only front-wheel-drive car. Fun fact: It’ll have the same starting price as the real 2 Series. We’re talking about the actual 2 Series Coupe, namely the rear-wheel-drive 230i. The cheaper sedan is expected to arrive in the US by the middle of the year.

Source: CarsDirect