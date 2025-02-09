Although the first electric M car is still several years away, BMW is eager to discuss how development is going. It all started with an M2 F87 prototype with over 1,000 horsepower before switching to this i4 M50. It’s a quad-motor monster with carbon-ceramic brakes and the wider axles of the M3 and M5. In the latest episode from a video series dedicated to M EVs, a bold promise was made:

“The new degrees of freedom due to employing four electric motors realizes an optimal friction coefficient at all times. This leads to previously unknown cornering speeds and handling characteristics which is something you can already experience very impressively in our prototypes.”

It’s an interesting statement, considering weight is the enemy of performance. Logic tells us that an M EV will definitely be heavier than a similarly sized gas car. While testing and developing electric cars, the M division sees the G80 as the absolute benchmark. To overcome the obstacles associated with bulky EVs, BMW will give zero-emission M cars bespoke electric motors and battery packs.

“We are developing both a specific high-voltage battery that will stand out significantly from anything BMW M has ever produced before – particularly in respetct to long-term performance, as well as specific electric motors that will master the perfect balance between performance and efficiency.”

Unlike existing M cars, electric models will not have separate control units for steering, brakes, engine electronics, stability control, etc. Instead, a so-called “central brain” will manage everything. BMW says the new setup will perform tasks quicker compared to having individual systems that take more time to get along.

BMW relies on the coefficient of friction, which the car’s brain uses to determine precisely how much power to send to the wheels for maximum grip. The same can be said about braking, making the vehicle safer and easier to control. The i4 M50 has been tested in some of the world’s most inhospitable conditions, on the frozen lakes around Arjeplog in Sweden.

As previously reported, the first true M car with an electric powertrain will be an M3-like sedan. Codenamed “ZA0,” the hot EV will sit on the Neue Klasse platform and should go on sale in 2027.