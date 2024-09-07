It’s understandable why purists have something against the i4 M50. Aside from being purely electric, it’s not really an M car. The obnoxious kidney grille certainly doesn’t work in its favor either. Throwing M Performance Parts at it might seem sacrilegious since it’s a 4 Series Gran Coupe without a combustion engine.

However, the sales numbers don’t lie. The i4 M50 was the best-selling product from BMW M in 2023 during a record year for the “world’s most powerful letter.” It has just gone through a Life Cycle Impulse, bringing sharper-looking matrix LED headlights and laser taillights. A new photoshoot puts the spotlight on the M Performance i4 with a striking Individual paint job. It’s called Ruby Star (codenamed P9L) and makes the electric liftback stand out.

This attention-grabbing i4 M50 has a rich assortment of carbon fiber add-ons, the chief of which is the chunky spoiler on the tailgate. Those 20-inch, diamond-cut black wheels have gold accents, called “Night Gold” in Bavaria’s marketing jargon. BMW blacked out the rear badging and even dipped the shark fin antenna in carbon.

For the profile, the side foiling in Frozen Black proudly displays the M Performance logo. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder this isn’t a run-of-the-mill electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. At the front, a red tow strap has been added. It carries M branding, of course. There’s no denying this 2025 BMW i4 M50 has a wild spec not that many people would want. However, it is a vivid example of how customizable the cars from Munich are these days.

Although BMW has yet to launch a full-fat M electric car, that day is coming. An M3-esque EV has been officially confirmed on the Neue Klasse platform. It’s expected to hit the market in 2027 or 2028, likely with a dual-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup. However, the M division has gone on record to say it’s testing a quad-motor, all-wheel-drive prototype based on the current i4 M50.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram