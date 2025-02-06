BMW is building only 1,700 M4 CS units, but the performance coupe is now slightly more exclusive than M would’ve wanted. Painted in Individual Riviera Blue, this Competition Sport is out of commission after falling into a ditch. The unfortunate accident happened in The Netherlands, where local publication AutoTopNL alleges a Dutch journalist was behind the wheel.

The mishap occurred on February 5 afternoon when the driver lost control of the 543-horsepower coupe. At the moment of impact, something else was inside the car, but thankfully, both escaped unscathed. An ambulance arrived at the accident scene and returned to the hospital without carrying the driver or the passenger.

The M4 CS carries an eye-watering sticker price of €216,536 in The Netherlands due to 21% VAT and the Belasting van personenauto’s en motorrijwielen (BPM). The latter stands for “taxation of passenger cars and motorcycles” and is based on the CO2 emissions generated by the engine. It will be costly to fix this crashed car, provided it’s not a write-off. Aside from the damaged body panels and the triggered airbags, there might be water in the engine block.

The way the M4 CS ended with the wheels facing the sky and the carbon fiber roof in the water is unclear. Local reports claim the accident happened in Gendringen, a village in the Dutch province of Gelderland. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive-only predecessor, the second-generation model has standard xDrive. However, the car can still be driven purely in rear-wheel drive mode by activating the 2WD settings. We don’t know whether that was the case, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

Since the M4 CS was released last year, BMW has already launched a more practical alternative. However, the M3 CS Touring hot wagon is not coming to North America. The coupe will soon get a slightly smaller sibling, as the M2 CS is months away from breaking cover.

Source: AutoTopNL