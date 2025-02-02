BMW launched the 5 Series Touring in Japan last year when the G61 initially arrived as a 523d model. Then, at the end of 2024, the M5 G99 hit the market, and now the family is growing again. At the bottom of the lineup, the 523i makes do with just 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) from its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine.

In reality, the four-cylinder mill has even less power since BMW mentions that the output also includes the extra oomph from the mild-hybrid 48V setup. The new 523i Touring for the Land of the Rising Sun has a combined system torque of 310 Nm (229 lb-ft). It’s certainly not the most athletic wagon you can buy from Bavaria, considering the relatively low output and curb weight of 1,810 kilograms (3,990 pounds).

In recent years, an even less powerful 5 Series was available. The previous-generation G30 model was sold in certain markets as a 520i with a downsized “B48” engine. BMW reduced displacement to 1.6 liters and lowered output to 168 hp, or 20 hp less than the latest 523i. Torque was also lower, at just 250 Nm (184 lb-ft), 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) less than this car.

BMW Japan sells the luxury estate in an Exclusive specification for 8,400,000 yen, or $54,100. Upgrade to the M Sport model, and you’ll pay 9,100,000 yen ($58,600). Those driving many miles on the highway will find the diesel engine the wiser choice. The 523d Touring commands a premium of 500,000 yen ($3,200) over the equivalent 523i. It’s more powerful, at 194 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

The flagship M5 Touring is more than double the price of the base 523i wagon, as the beefy G99 starts at an eye-watering 19,980,000 yen. Japanese buyers are spoiled for choice since the large premium wagon is also sold in fully electric versions. The i5 eDrive40 costs 10,400,000 yen ($67,000), and the i5 M60 sets you back 16,500,000 yen ($103,100).

BMW dealers are already taking orders for the 523i Touring and will begin to ship cars in March.

Photos: BMW Japan