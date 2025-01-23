We’ve already seen the new M5 dressed up as the official 2025 MotoGP Safety Car. However, little did we know the high-performance sedan would have a long-roof companion. BMW’s M division took to Instagram to share a clip of the first-ever M5 Touring MotoGP Safety Car. The special G99 will be revealed publicly for the first time on February 9 during the season launch event in Bangkok.

The M5 Touring will lead the MotoGP pack on March 1, when the championship starts on the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. With 22 rounds planned, 2025 will be the longest MotoGP season ever, giving the two M5 flavors immense exposure. Ideally, the lengthy promotional benefits will generate extra sales for BMW. 2024 was yet another record year for the “world’s most powerful letter.”

BMW M has been providing safety cars for the motorcycle racing’s premier class since 1999. If you’re old enough to remember, the inaugural vehicle was based on the Z3 M Coupe. But the prettiest of them all had to be the Z8 from the 2002 season. This is only the second time an M Touring gets the MotoGP Safety Car treatment. The first one was an M3 wagon introduced in 2022. BMW has only had two other M wagons before, the V10 M5 (E61) and the rare M5 (E34). It also made an M3 Touring (E46) in 2000, but strictly as a concept.

Echoing its sedan sibling, the new MotoGP Safety Car for 2025 has a similar M livery and Recaro front bucket seats. BMW isn’t going into details about the potent wagon, but we do know the G90 has a six-point racing harness and a fire extinguisher. The sedan is also fitted with a fuel suction pump for overseas transport and carbon fiber M Performance Parts.

2025 will be an interesting year for M fans. The M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are coming in a few months. BMW has a busy agenda ahead, with “various special models and model revisions with innovations for combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and electric drives alike.”

Source: BMW M / Instagram