In recent years, BMW has developed something of a habit by introducing a First Edition to coincide with the launch of a new product. Codenamed G60, the next-generation 5 Series has officially touched down in Japan where the luxury sedan is already getting the special treatment. It’s available to order and will be manufactured until February 2024. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

So, what makes the 5 Series First Edition more special than the regular 5er? Well, it bundles a lot of standard equipment that would otherwise be optional. Starting off as a 523d xDrive, the limited-run variant has the M Sport Package and gets 20-inch M lightweight alloy wheels with a star spoke design and a two-tone finish. To sweeten the pot, BMW Japan throws in a panoramic glass roof, tinted rear windows, and an illuminated kidney grille (aka Iconic Glow).

Customers can get the 523d xDrive First Edition in either Mineral White or this Black Sapphire. Regardless of choice, the interior is offered exclusively in black with a combination of Alcantara and Veganza (vegan leather) as well as a glossy black trim. There are plenty of niceties inside the posh cabin, varying from crystal controls and four-zone automatic AC to a Harman Kardon sound system and an interior camera.

BMW Japan is charging ¥9,640,000, which works out to approximately $63,600 or €59,300 at current exchange rates. It comes as somewhat of a surprise the First Edition is based on the 523d considering diesel engines have largely fallen out of favor in the aftermath of the Volkswagen Group’s Dieselgate. This 523d xDrive is a lesser-known variant of the G60 and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel rated at 194 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque routed to both axles via an automatic transmission.

If diesel engines are not your cup of tea, BMW also sells a First Edition of the gasoline-fueled 523i and fully electric i5 eDrive40 in the Land of the Rising Sun available to purchase via the local online shop.

