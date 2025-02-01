This week may be all about the M3 CS Touring, but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about its bigger brother. BMW hosted a Winter Experience driving event in Sweden, where the M5 Touring was on location. Attendees had fun driving not just the G99 but also the G90, as the sedan was also there to kick up snow.

New images taken in Frösön show the dynamic duo enjoying the slippery surface while staying in complete control thanks to xDrive. Much like the M3 wagon I mentioned earlier, the new M5 models have a pure rear-wheel drive mode. However, sending 717 hp to the rear wheels is not for the faint-hearted, especially on such a low-grip surface. Nevertheless, in the hands of an experienced driver, it’s an absolute blast to push 1,000 Newton meters (737 pound-feet) to the rear axle.

In 2025, people who can afford an M car are spoiled for choice. BMW has never sold two M wagons at the same time. Despite downsizing being in full swing, the new M5 still has a big ol’ V8 engine, which had to be electrified to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. If you’d rather avoid hybrids, the M3 has an “old-fashioned” inline-six. Better yet, M has already confirmed there will be a next-gen M3 with six cylinders.

It’s too early to say whether BMW will do an eighth generation of the M5 with a combustion engine. After all, deliveries of the current car only started a couple of months ago. on sale. The G90 is believed to remain in production until around 2030 or 2031. The G99 is likely to have a similar life cycle. We’ve heard there will be a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) in 2027. When the facelift arrives, expect the cars to get the iDrive X. The revamped infotainment will come along with the Panoramic Vision pilar-to-pillar projection and even an optional front passenger screen.

Hopefully, another M5 CS is on the way to spice things up. If BMW is planning a Competition Sport, both body styles are likely to benefit from it.

Photos: BMW Poland