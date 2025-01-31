Renowned Japanese tuning house 3D Design has officially launched its latest modification program for the BMW X5 (G05) facelift with the M Sport Package. With a focus on enhancing aerodynamics, performance, and aesthetics, this comprehensive tuning package aims to enhance both the looks and performance of the popular BMW SUV.

The new tuning program introduces an all-carbon front lip spoiler, a major evolution from the early urethane-only version. This updated design sharpens the front-end aesthetics, ensuring a seamless integration with the facelift’s revised bumper design.

Additional aero upgrades include:

Side skirts and roof spoilers, compatible with both early and LCI models.

Rear diffuser, exclusive to the LCI, featuring a redesigned cut line.

Matte clear tailpipe covers for a refined, sporty finish.

Carbon tail end finisher, compatible with all models except the M60i.

To complement the aerodynamic enhancements, 3D Design has equipped the X5 LCI with a high-performance braking system and forged wheels, ensuring optimal handling and responsiveness. The Brembo-based braking system features 405mm rotors and 6-pot calipers at the front for maximum stopping power. The wheels are the 3D Design T521 style wrapped in 275/35 and 315/30 tires.

3D Design is continuing the development of their BMW X5 project son in the future we will interior enhancements to elevate the cabin’s sporty and luxurious appeal, signature body stripes designed to accentuate the X5’s dynamic aesthetics, and Booster Chip 3, a power upgrade for the the BMW X5 40d with the turbo-diesel B57 engine adding around 40 horsepower. You can learn more about the tuning program here!