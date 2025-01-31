Mere days after its world premiere, the iX facelift is already proudly displayed in front of BMW UK’s headquarters. As you can easily tell, it’s no ordinary version of the polarizing SUV. In addition to being the hot M Performance model, it’s dressed to impress in Frozen Black. It’s a pricey matte finish from the Individual catalog. The heavily darkened Shadowline headlights are standard on the iX M70.

If you’re wondering about the two-tone wheels, the 1026 M set measures 22 inches. However, the iX M70 is also available with a smaller 21-inch set. For the first time, the electric SUV can be had with 23-inch alloys, a €1,100 Individual option in Germany, where the configurator is already up and running. The iX isn’t the company’s only model offered with 23-inch wheels from the factory. Other luxobarges, such as the X7 and XM, are also available with supersized alloys.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we can all agree that the iX is far from the prettiest X model in BMW’s vast range. However, I do think this Life Cycle Impulse has improved the striking front fascia. I’m particularly talking about this iX M70, which has a more aggressive front grille. The kidneys now have a new horizontal pattern, in line with the company’s gasoline M Performance and M cars.

The sporty version needed to stand out more from the lesser iX models. For the LCI, the front bumper is much more aggressive, featuring huge air intakes and a split theme akin to the new M5. We still very much prefer the look of a gasoline M Performance large SUV, such as an X5 M60i.

Photos: tim1king / Instagram, Video: Tim King / YouTube