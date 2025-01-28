BMW has been unusually generous with teasers for the M3 CS Touring ahead of its release later this week. New official previews show the hardcore G81 dance around the track in controlled drifts to prove the tail-happy behavior of the super wagon’s xDrive system. A pure rear-wheel-drive mode is all but confirmed. We also get to see the yellow daytime running lights, echoing last year’s M4 CS. The M3 CS also had yellow DRLs, but the sedan came with the older headlights of the G80’s pre-facelift years.

Although the M3 CS Touring is fully camouflaged, the changes over a standard G81 won’t be that significant. It’s getting a carbon fiber body kit and forged wheels as standard, plus the option for carbon-ceramic brakes. Attached at the bottom, the second teaser reveals an eye-catching green color. It’s likely British Racing Green, but other special finishes will probably be offered as well.

The weight loss compared to a standard M3 Touring won’t be something to write home about. Even after including carbon bucket front seats as standard, the Competition Sport is unlikely to drop a lot of fat. After all, the M3 CS lost only 20 kg (75 lbs for the US model) compared to the donor car, the M3 Competition xDrive. More significant diets are reserved for CSL models, but a wagon is unlikely to receive such a radical makeover.

The second teaser video also shows the red accents we’ve seen on other CS models. Essentially, the M3 CS Touring will inherit all the goodies from last year’s M4 CS but in a more practical wagon body style. It’s not the only special 3 Series wagon money can buy since ALPINA also sells a B3 GT Touring with the same S58 engine but tuned differently.

Expect BMW to take the wraps off the hotter M3 G81 any day now. When it debuts, the “ultimate one-car solution,” as described by the M division, should pack a greater punch. Its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is likely to be dialed to 543 hp, a full 20 hp over the standard model. It’ll mirror the M3 CS and M4 CS, as well as the hooligan rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL.

Video: BMW M / Instagram