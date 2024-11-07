If there’s one car we’d love to see in the U.S. as much as the BMW M3 Touring, it has to be the ALPINA B3 GT Touring. This high-performance wagon blends ALPINA’s renowned craftsmanship with the practicality and versatility of a 3 Series Touring, making it one of ALPINA’s bestsellers. Recently, at a media event in Mallorca, we had the opportunity to experience both the B3 GT sedan and the ALPINA Blue-painted B3 GT Touring up close.

As a fun fact, ALPINA offers the B3 GT in a new range of exclusive colors, including ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green. BMW Individual solid paintworks Fashion Grey, Brewster Green, or Imola Red, as well as the metallic paintworks Daytona Violet or Carbon Black, are available within a palette of 17 different colors.

M3 Engine Under The Hood

Under the hood, the ALPINA B3 GT is powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine (S58) found in the BMW M3 G80. However, in contrast to the M3’s bold and massive grille design, the B3 GT offers a more classic, restrained look, appealing to enthusiasts who admire M3 performance but prefer more understated styling. And that’s exactly what the B3 GT Touring delivers with cohesive lines and a design that hides its true power.

Speaking of power, ALPINA has finely tuned this powerplant to deliver an impressive 529 horsepower at 6250-6500 rpm, with a peak torque of 730 Nm available from 2500 to 4500 rpm. This tuning represents a substantial boost over the standard B3, adding 34 horsepower and 30 Nm of torque. The B3 GT’s acceleration is equally impressive: the sedan version launches from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is another area where the B3 GT shines, reaching up to 308 km/h in the sedan. This level of performance is achieved through ALPINA’s custom-engineered turbochargers, a specialized intercooler system, and a recalibrated ECU, all optimized to extract the maximum potential from the engine.

A Fun Track Car Also

Of course, the ALPINA B3 GT can be a fun track car if needed. Its adjustable suspension system adapts seamlessly to driving conditions, balancing comfort with performance. The GT models feature a more rigid rear damper setup and enhanced front-end stability, aided by Oro Tecnico-painted domed bulkhead struts. These enhancements give the B3 GT a sharp steering response and precise handling that connect the driver to every corner. The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission in the ALPINA B3 GT is another standout feature, calibrated by ALPINA for faster shifts and an intuitive response to driver inputs.

The Typical ALPINA Luxurious Interior

Inside, the B3 GT combines comfort with subtle elegance. The cabin features quality materials like Nappa leather and carbon-fiber accents. Building on the updated 3 Series interior, it includes BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 system and refined cabin features. ALPINA has added thoughtful details throughout, including a steering wheel wrapped in LAVALINA leather with Oro Tecnico stitching. The shift paddles, made from anodized aluminum, also match the gold-bronze color. Floor and luggage compartment mats with black leather edging in Oro Tecnico, along with GT lettering on the door sills, headrests, and steering wheel, add a unique touch to the interior.

With roughly 1.5 years of production remaining, ALPINA has discontinued all non-GT B3 and B4 models. They will focus on producing approximately 1,750 GT models through the end of 2025. This limits the new model’s availability to the same number of production slots as previous years with the non-GT B3 and B4. [Photos: ALPINA]