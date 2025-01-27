We typically see M Performance Parts on an actual M model or an M Lite, at the very least. However, that’s certainly not the case here. BMW brought a lowly 1 Series decked out with sporty-looking upgrades to the 2025 Brussels Motor Show this month. As seen in the video below, it’s a 116 with a three-cylinder engine, making it the cheapest model the Bavarians sell. However, this one is chock-full of optional goodies.

Painted in Fire Red (Vegas Red in the United States), the 1 Series F70 has the M Sport Package and 19-inch forged wheels. It stands out from a mundane 116 with carbon fiber side mirror caps and even a rear diffuser. Some would argue that’s overkill for a car with a small 1.5-liter turbo engine that makes a measly 122 horsepower. The rear spoiler is also too much for an entry-level BMW.

Although this 1 Series is equipped with M Performance Parts, the exhaust tip is still hidden underneath the bumper. The German luxury brand recently told us that only M and M Performance models will have a visible exhaust setup going forward. BMW Group Head of Design Adrian Van Hooydonk argued that lesser cars can look aggressive enough without showing the exhaust.

Of all the 1 Series F70 flavors, only the M135 hot hatch pictured here reveals its meaty quad-pipe exhaust. It’s a real setup, with Adrian Van Hooydonk telling us BMW will never put fake exhaust tips. I’m looking at you, Audi and Mercedes. Since we mentioned the M Performance model, you can also get its body-hugging front seats on the far cheaper 116. Much like in the big-boy BMWs, it has an illuminated M badge on the integrated headrest.

A front spoiler lip and M Performance side stickers round off the changes made to this 1 Series. Since it’s not the full-fat M135, it has the quirky front grille design of the cheaper versions. You can partially “fix” this by opting to have the kidneys blacked out. Some would argue that even with these add-ons, the 1er can’t shrug off the Kia Cee’d vibe. BMW has been widely criticized for making the F70 resemble the Korean hatchback’s front design. But the similarities are less obvious when you see the new 1 Series in the metal.

Video: Planet Car News / YouTube