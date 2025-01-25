Although the M3 Touring has been around for less than three years, BMW has already updated it. Last year, the super wagon received redesigned headlights, a 20-horsepower boost, and a few other tweaks. A second update is inching closer, as the M division is about to level up the performance wagon with a Competition Sport variant. Teaser images published on social media suggest the M3 CS Touring will soon break cover.

Images taken at the Nürburgring in Germany show the hotter, long-roof M3 wearing considerable camouflage. The disguise starts at the front and ends at the C-pillars, suggesting major changes are planned. However, BMW is unlikely to make substantial tweaks. The biggest changes will occur at the front, where the wagon should inherit the meaner look of the M3 CS Sedan and M4 CS Coupe.

A weight loss is planned over the regular M3 Touring, but nothing to write home about. By featuring a standard carbon fiber body kit, the CS version could lose around 20 kilograms. That’s how much the M3 CS Sedan shaved off compared to the M3 Competition xDrive. In the United States, the sedan erased about 75 pounds of fat. Naturally, the wagon will also be an all-wheel-drive affair based on the Competition model.

The M division is massaging its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to 543 hp, an extra 20 hp over the standard car. BMW won’t change the torque number, so expect the same 479 pound-feet (650 Newton meters). Compound brakes are likely to be standard, but carbon fiber brakes will be an option for superior stopping power. Expect lightweight forged wheels with track-oriented tires or high-performance street tires at no extra cost.

The M3 CS Touring is likely getting a flashy color to stand out from the regular G81. A couple of Individual paint jobs seem like an educated guess. BMW is installing yellow daytime running lights, mirroring the other two CS models we mentioned, as well as the M4 CSL and the 3.0 CSL. Inside, carbon fiber front bucket seats should be standard.

BMW is likely to cap production at fewer than 2,000 units, and none of them will be coming to the United States. Prepare to pony up some serious cash, considering a regular M3 Touring already costs six figures in Germany, starting at €106,300.

