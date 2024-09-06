BMW M has been the official MotoGP Safety Car supplier for about a quarter of a century. It all started with a Z3 M Coupe during the 1999 season. Fast forward to 2024, the latest to fulfill that role is an entirely different M beast. The seventh-generation M5 has been dressed up to assume the role of the Official Car of MotoGP.

It’s not just any version of the G90 but one decked out with M Performance Parts. It has a whole bunch of carbon fiber add-ons and an aramid rear diffuser. Even the quad exhaust tips have a carbon-titanium trim, while the fuel filler cap is made from carbon as well. The lightweight material has been used extensively, including for the side skirts. I know, using the word “lightweight” is ironic given the M5’s shockingly high curb weight.

Beyond the M Performance Parts, the new BMW M5 has a bespoke graffiti-like livery and the usual MotoGP Safety Car hardware. That includes a light bar on the roof and a modified front fascia with extra LEDs. Inside, there’s a six-point racing harness, Recaro seats, and a fire extinguisher in case something goes wrong. In addition, the super sedan has also been fitted with a fuel suction pump for when shipping the car abroad.

The new M5 MotoGP Safety Car broke cover last night in Italy at the House of BMW in Milan. During the glitzy event, nine-time motorcycle champion Valentino Rossi made an appearance. He switched from two to four wheels as a BMW M works driver by piloting the M4 GT3. Since we mentioned the Misano track, he actually scored his first GTWC win in July 2023. At that point, he had already won a race on four wheels, the Road to Le Mans.

We’re hoping to see the M5 Touring G99 as a MotoGP Safety Car especially since its smaller brother, the M3 Touring G81, got that job a couple of years ago.

Source: BMW