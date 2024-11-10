The M4 CS is the most expensive G82 currently sold by BMW but there is another way to spend big money. By ordering a regular Competition model with M Performance Parts, you can get close to CS pricing. We’ve already seen how the 2025 M4 looks decked out with MPP in these adjacent images but a new video takes things even further.

It’s a 2025 M4 Competition Coupe in Brooklyn Grey with the (almost) full arsenal of M Performance Parts. It even has an oversized M decal stretching almost the entire profile. BMW extensively used carbon fiber, going beyond just the usual roof and side mirror caps. From the front canards and spoiler to the rear wing and diffuser, this certainly isn’t your typical M4 build.

2025 BMW M4 Coupe with M Performance Parts / https://www.instagram.com/haberkornphotography/

It also has extended side skirts and gills in carbon and the optional center-exit exhaust. The red tow strap rounds off the changes on the outside. Some upgrades are still missing since this M4 doesn’t have the carbon-ceramic brakes with their gold calipers. In addition, BMW also sells centerlock wheels for the M4 but the car featured in the video has the usual 826 M set. The one shown in the images has the new-for-2025 silver 825 M alloys.

The boy racer look is striking, so we’re surprised it doesn’t include the optional carbon bucket seats. That’s not to say we’re dealing with a stock 2025 M4 interior since it has the Kyalami Orange leather upholstery. In addition, BMW configured this car with the M Performance carbon side sills and steering wheel.

As to why it’s a right-hand-drive car, this M4 was built for the Indonesian market where BMW recently launched an M2 Special Edition. The M4 CS is also coming there in unspecified numbers but we do know global production is capped at 1,700 units.

Source: B Channel / YouTube