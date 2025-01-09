The number of physical controls inside BMWs has drastically decreased in recent years. iDrive 8, launched in 2021, further simplified dashboards. With iDrive X, the Bavarians seem to be embracing minimalism even more. One question arises: Will future models be devoid of separate buttons and switches? The short answer is: “no.”

The supersized iDrive X prepared for CES sits on an intentionally decontented dashboard. However, production cars with the new infotainment won’t be as barebones. You’ll still find several separate controls, as BMW won’t move everything inside the center screen. We can all agree that’s good news. The German luxury brand aims to implement an “optimal combination of analog and digital controls.” How? There are some preliminary details ahead of the new iX3’s debut later in 2025.

“There are haptic switches for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selectors, and window de-icers.” In addition, BMW told us the stalks for the windscreen wipers and turn signals won’t be removed. You can already see them behind the new futuristic steering wheel. BMW refrains from explaining how the stalks will work, but we know they’re still there.

However, there will be a glaring omission. BMW is deleting the traditional iDrive knob. Many saw this coming since the rotary dial has already disappeared from several models. We’re talking about the latest 1 Series, X1, 2 Series Gran Coupe, 2 Series Active Tourer, and the X2. Launched last year, the X3 is likely the last new BMW to have the iDrive controller.

Since the plan is to install iDrive X in all cars, some already-in-production models could switch to this further simplified layout. There are reports that the new infotainment will be available in the Life Cycle Impulse for the 7 Series, which will be released in 2026. The 5 Series LCI due in 2027 might also get it, along with an optional screen for the front passenger.

With the iDrive knob facing retirement, you’ll mostly rely on the center screen, the touch keys on the steering wheel, and voice control to interact with your BMW.