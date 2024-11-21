Someone at BMW Spain must’ve had a free hand while configuring this 2 Series Gran Coupe. Why? Because this “F74” build appears to have all the bells and whistles. Not only is it the M Performance version, but it also has a pricey Individual paint job. You’re looking at a hot M235 in Frozen Pure Grey, a fancy matte finish. In addition, the compact sports sedan rides on 19-inch forged silver wheels.

The M-branded gray calipers denote this car has the optional M Compound brakes. At the rear, we’re still adjusting to the idea of four exhaust tips on a 2 Series Gran Coupe. The badge is also a bit strange since it prioritizes the “M” and “2” over the smaller “3” and “5.” It’s almost as if BMW wants us to believe this is an M2.

The sporty-looking mirror caps and the M badge on the grille indicate BMW wants to narrow the (visual) gap between M Performance and true M cars. Inside, the Audi S3 Sedan competitor has the optional M Sport seats with integrated headrests. These incorporate an illuminated M logo, echoing the full-fat M models. The M motif continues on the dashboard with the tri-color stitching.

If the exterior looks more like a facelift of the old 2 Series Gran Coupe “F44,” the cabin is vastly different. Mirroring other recent BMWs, it embraces the minimalist approach with a simplified dashboard that does away with most buttons. You still have a few conventional controls throughout the interior but accessing the climate settings is done through the 10.7-inch touchscreen.

Although it’s 0.7 inches (20 millimeters) longer than its predecessor, an even bigger version is planned. BMW is cooking up a long-wheelbase version to build and sell in China. The “F78” should go on sale in 2025 and join other stretched models. The 3 Series and 5 Series sedans along with the X1, X3, and X5 are all sold with elongated wheelbases in China where rear legroom is a priority for customers.

