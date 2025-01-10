The BMW Group is attending this year’s Singapore Auto Show with a few local premieres. It’s a tricky market for car companies, given how huge taxes lead to some of the most expensive new vehicles in the world. The latest M5 costs around $556,000, and even the M2 carries an exorbitant sticker price of about $383,000.

Heck, even the lesser 1 Series launched at the Singapore Auto Show will set you back the equivalent of almost $160,000. It’s not even the M135 hot hatch, as you’ll be paying a not-so-small fortune for a lowly three-cylinder 116 with just 120 horsepower. Another important local debut is the X3 M50, the range-topping version of the “G45” luxury crossover. As a reminder, BMW won’t do another full-fat X3 M with a gas engine.

BMW has the 5 Series Sedan as well to showcase a Signature special edition based on the 530i. It comes with a standard M Sport Package and a Grey Blue open-pored fine-wood trim. Production is capped at just 60 units.

Sharing the spotlight with several BMWs is the new MINI Convertible in the spicy Cooper S guise. The Cooper hatch is also there, alongside the Aceman and Countryman crossovers.

2025 marks an important milestone for BMW Group Asia, as it’s been four decades since it entered Singapore.

These are all the cars on display at the 2025 Singapore Auto Show, which closes its doors on January 12:

BMW 116

BMW 216i Gran Coupe

BMW 216i Active Tourer

BMW 318i

BMW 530i

BMW i4 eDrive35

BMW iX2 eDrive20

BMW iX3

BMW X1 sDrive16i

BMW X3 20 xDrive

BMW M135 xDrive

BMW X3 M50 xDrive

MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Aceman

MINI Countryman

Photos: BMW