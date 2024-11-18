If you think car prices in the U.S. or Europe are high, take a look at Singapore. BMW cars there are some of the most expensive in the world. In March 2024, the BMW 1 Series 116i M Sport was priced at SGD 200,888, and the BMW X1 sDrive16i Inspiring came in at SGD 237,888. But those numbers pale in comparison to the 2025 BMW M5, which carries a staggering price tag of SGD 746,888—that’s about $556,000. The previous generation BMW M5 Competition, equipped with a 4.4L engine, was priced at SGD 555,888 in Singapore. For context, the 2025 BMW M5 sedan starts at $119,500 in the U.S. and around €144,000 in Germany.

So, why are cars in Singapore so expensive? It starts with the Certificate of Entitlement (COE). To own a car, you need this permit, which gives you the right to drive the car for ten years. The cost of a COE changes based on demand and can add tens of thousands of dollars to the price. Then there’s the Additional Registration Fee (ARF), a tax tied to the car’s Open Market Value (OMV). Luxury brands like BMW naturally have higher OMVs, which means they face steep ARF charges.

On top of that, Singapore applies excise duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST) to imported cars, further driving up prices. The Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) adds yet another cost, penalizing cars with higher emissions. These combined factors explain why driving a BMW in Singapore is a luxury few can afford.

In the U.S., even a fully loaded G90 M5 Sedan won’t set you back more than $142,000. Here’s what that money gets you. A plug-in hybrid system with a 14.8-kWh battery pack, and a twin-turbo V8, making 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph comes in 3.4 seconds while you can still run 25 miles on electric power alone.

There are plenty of ways to push up the price of the G90 M5, but credit where it’s due—BMW keeps the starting cost relatively low. At $120,000, it’s far cheaper than rivals like the Porsche Panamera Turbo and even $10,000 less than the Audi RS7. The AMG GT63 E Performance, a direct competitor, starts a massive $34,000 higher. Plus, with its massive power and torque, the G90 M5 outperforms them in ponnies as well.

Source: BMW Singapore