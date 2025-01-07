Rolls-Royce has never been about volume, but it certainly helps when the sales numbers are consistently solid. In 2024, the ultra-luxury brand part of the BMW Group didn’t set a record like it did in the two previous years. However, it still managed to achieve the third-best annual sales result in the company’s illustrious history.

It shipped 5,712 vehicles, a third of which were bought by customers from North America, the largest sales region. RR models were particularly popular in southern states such as Florida, Texas, and California. North America was also the second-highest region for bespoke cars, shortly behind the Middle East but ahead of Europe. In 2024, shipments of bespoke builds grew by 10% compared to the year before.

In 2024, RR introduced facelifts for the Ghost and Cullinan. The sedan and SUV received the hot Black Badge treatment once again, prompting the Goodwood-based marque to say it technically launched four cars last year. However, these updated vehicles did not significantly impact sales figures. The Ghost Series II and Cullinan Series II deliveries kicked off near the end of 2024.

RR claims the average sales price of a Bespoke build grew significantly in 2024 among American customers. The BMW-owned niche automaker says it delivered “several of the most complex commissions” to buyers from America in the last 12 months. To understand how much money Rolls-Royce clients are forking out on their prized possessions, people spent €500,000 ($521,000) on average in 2022.

With 6,032 vehicles shipped to the ultra-rich, 2023 remains Rolls-Royce’s best year ever. 2022 was not far behind, with 6,021 units delivered worldwide. That was the first year when shipments exceeded the 6,000-unit mark. The company wants to attract more buyers in 2025 by investing in its visual identity and showroom concept.

Although 2024 wasn’t a record year for Rolls-Royce, it was the first year without the Dawn and Wraith in the portfolio. Production of the V12-powered convertible and coupe ended in 2023.